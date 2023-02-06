Canada's Wonderland Is Hiring For Thousands Of Jobs & You Can Make Over Minimum Wage
It may be chilly outside but Canada's Wonderland is already gearing up for the summer season and its hiring for thousands of positions. The massive amusement park is hosting a "hiring blitz" this month so get that resume ready.
Canada's Wonderland revealed that it is officially reopening on May 5, 2023 and there are so many jobs to be filled. The park is looking to hire 4,000 seasonal associates for the upcoming season and will be hosting a "week-long hiring blitz" from February 18 to 24.
The event is "part of the largest-ever recruiting campaign by Cedar Fair, Canada’s Wonderland’s parent company, across all its parks in the United States and Canada."
The jobs fair is taking place at the park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day (excluding Family Day) and offers a chance to speak with recruiters, submit your resume and even be hired within the week.
You can also submit your resume online, and applications are already open.
There are positions available across all departments, including Ride Operators, Park Services, Security, Life Guards, and Food and Beverage. You can find the full list of roles on the Canada’s Wonderland Job Site.
The minimum age to work at the park is 15 and employees who are 16 and older can "earn a premium rate above minimum wage."
Employee perks include paid training, free admission to the park and other Cedar Fair parks, employee-only events, and more.
The park is looking for candidates who "love helping others," have "good judgement and a commitment to safety" and "a passion and excitement about Canada's Wonderland."
