VIA Rail Is Hiring For Plenty Of Jobs In Ontario & Pay Starts Above $25 An Hour
There are full-time and part-time positions open!
If you're looking for a job in Ontario, you might not need to look any further than VIA Rail Canada, which is hiring in several cities across the province with pay starting above $25 an hour.
There are full-time and part-time positions available and on top of that, VIA Rail was also just named among Canada's top companies to work for.
The company promises a "complete, competitive salary and benefits package," which includes insurance coverage, paid vacation time, and "access to train passes for employees and their dependents."
Here are five jobs VIA Rail is currently hiring for in Ontario.
Manager, Customer Experience (Toronto)
Who Should Apply: Anyone with a university degree or college diploma in management or a related field with at least five years of experience in a "supervisory role" in customer service. Being bilingual (English and French) is required. You also have to be willing to travel because this role requires it "approximately 35% of the time."
Pay: Full-time salary is not listed, but VIA Rail says they offer a competitive salary.
Station Attendant & Ticket Sales (Kingston)
Who Should Apply: Anyone with a high school diploma and a valid driver's license with previous customer service experience. Candidates should also have a "strong ability to communicate with a smile, both in English and French" and be able to carry or move items weighing up to 50 lbs.
Candidates will have to follow a five to seven-week training program in Ottawa.
Pay: $29.26 per hour.
Station Attendant & Counter Sales Agent (Ottawa)
Who Should Apply: The same job requirements as the position above.
Pay: $26.62 to $29.26 per hour.
Locomotive Engineer (Toronto)
Who Should Apply: Canadian Railway Operating Rules (CROR) qualified locomotive engineers or train conductors with a minimum of two years of experience who don't mind working a changing schedule and being away from home on a regular basis. Having knowledge of Central Ontario is also considered an asset.
Pay: $66.77 per hour.
Locomotive Engineer Trainee (Toronto)
Who Should Apply: Anyone with a Conductor Qualification (or equivalent) from a Canadian Railway with at least two years of experience working for a railway within Canada. Applicants must also have good technical and mechanical aptitudes and an "exemplary" safety record.
Pay: N/A ($66.77 per hour after training is complete)