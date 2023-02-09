VIA Rail Is Hiring For So Many Jobs In Vancouver Right Now & You Can Make Up To $100K
Pay starts at over $25 per hour!
Folks on the hunt for a job in BC with a love of train travel might be pleased to hear that VIA Rail Canada is hiring with pay starting above $25 an hour and going up to over $100K per year.
Via Rail is one of Canada's top companies to work for, and they're filling full-time and part-time positions in Vancouver in customer service, skilled trades and general maintenance.
A huge perk of the gig? You can get access to train passes for you and your dependents.
Here are six VIA Rail jobs in Vancouver that you can apply to right now.
Senior Manager, Customer Experience
Who Should Apply: Anyone with a university degree in management or a related field with at least 10 years of experience in hospitality management. You may have to travel for work, too, so schedule flexibility is key here.
Pay: $102,816 - $113,056 per year
Passenger Car Cleaner (General Worker)
Who Should Apply: Responsible for cleaning the interior and exterior of passenger cars, the General Worker position will be filled by a candidate with a high school diploma, a valid driver's license and a flexible schedule.
Pay: $31.60 per hour
Diesel Engine Mechanic
Who Should Apply: If you've got a diploma and an inter-provincial certificate in mechanics, this permanent position might be for you. This position will be responsible for carrying out maintenance and repairs.
Pay: $34.36 - $41.45 per hour
Railway Car Technician
Who Should Apply: Someone with experience in one or more skilled trades. The technician will be performing regular maintenance and heavy repairs on the interior and exterior components of the train cars.
Pay: $34.36 - $41.45 per hour
On Train Service Attendant
Who Should Apply: If you have a high school diploma and the ability to communicate in both English and French, consider applying for this full-time job with VIA Rail. People with experience in the hospitality industry are encouraged to apply.
Pay: $26.28 per hour
Station Attendant
Who Should Apply: Anyone with a valid driver's license, a high school diploma and the ability to communicate in both English and French. You'll also need a minimum of one year's experience working in the hospitality industry.
Pay: $29.26 per hour