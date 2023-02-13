Rocky Mountaineer Is Hiring People In BC & Alberta To Work On Luxury Trains With Unreal Views
Make money while you travel. 🚂
Flight attendant jobs aren't for everyone, but there are other ways to travel while getting paid. Right now, you can apply to work on luxury trains in B.C. and Alberta with Rocky Mountaineer.
This Canadian employer offers plenty of perks and benefits to its employees, including IATA travel industry discounts (yup, that includes Air Canada and WestJet), an orientation pass to travel on the train, ticket discounts, three weeks of paid vacation to start and more.
People interested in Vancouver jobs with Rocky Mountaineer could even get access to the on-site fitness centre.
If the thought of travelling through Western Canada excites you, consider applying to these jobs with Rocky Mountaineer.
Lead Cook
Where: Vancouver, B.C.
Who Should Apply: This seasonal full-time job will involve preparing food while leading other team members. If you have experience in a supervisory role and like to cook, this could be the role for you. You'll need to have a high school diploma or GED in addition to a BC Food Safe certificate.
Steward
Where: Vancouver, B.C.
Who Should Apply: For this seasonal full-time role, Rocky Mountaineer is looking for someone with one year of restaurant dishwashing experience. You'll also need to have a high school diploma or GED and a BC Food Safe certificate.
Motor Coach Driver
Where: Quesnel, B.C.
Who Should Apply: Anyone with a Class 1 or 2 driver's licence can apply for this role, which involves transporting guests to and from the train and hotel in Quesnel.
Destinations Support Assistant
Where: Banff, Alberta
Who Should Apply: Previous hospitality experience is preferred for this role, which will involve providing administrative support to stations in Vancouver, Banff, Lake Louise and Jasper.
Guest Experience Training Specialist
Where: Vancouver, B.C.
Who Should Apply: Anyone with a certification in Adult Education and Lumina Learning will be considered for this role. If you've got two or more years' experience designing and implementing training programs, this position could be perfect for you.
Station Manager
Where: Jasper, Alberta
Who Should Apply: This seasonal role is described as "is the eyes and ears of Rocky Mountaineer," and they're looking for someone with a degree in hospitality or ample experience working in tourism or hospitality. You'll also need a valid Alberta or B.C. driver's licence.