BC Clothing Brand Arc'teryx Is Hiring Right Now & The Jobs Come With Unreal Perks
You can make some serious bank, too.
If you're looking for a career change or side hustle in B.C., your dream job may be closer than you think. Arc'teryx, a company known for its high-quality gear, is hiring for hybrid and remote jobs in B.C. right now — and the roles come with some stellar perks.
The brand offers financial benefits like a referral program, 401K/RRSP matching programs, an incentive bonus plan and parental leave, plus an employee purchase program that gives you access to some killer discounts. Employees even get time off to connect with nature in addition to a ton of learning and development opportunities.
If you're the athletic type, Arc'teryx runs a Bike to Work Week and hosts plenty of community events for employees to get into.
The head office, located in North Vancouver, is looking to fill 37 openings right now — here are just a few of them.
P&C Business Partner
Who Should Apply: Got a degree in HR? Arc'teryx is looking for someone to develop 'out-of-the-box' P&C solutions for all Canadian retail stores.
This is a fully remote contract position, and you can work from anywhere in Canada.
Designer
Who Should Apply: Someone with a degree in apparel design and over five years of designing products. The role involves collaborating with other design leaders to execute product designs for women's apparel.
This on-site position pays between $85,000 and $95,000 per year, plus a staff discount and extended health coverage.
Material Quality Coordinator
Who Should Apply: Anyone with a year's experience in the textile or apparel industry. This hybrid role, based in the North Vancouver office, will specialize in quality assurance, ensuring that all the supply chain materials are up to the brand standard.
Project Manager
Who Should Apply: If you have more than three years of experience in project management and two years of experience in a marketing or brand development role, consider applying to this hybrid position.
The successful candidate will work with the brand operations team to deliver campaigns and projects.
Fitting Model
Who Should Apply: Looking for a side hustle? Arc'teryx is hiring two male models and one female model to try on products and report back on how the clothes feel.
You must be located in the Lower Mainland for this one, available for one or two fittings per week. The requirements for sizing are pretty specific, so get out the measuring tape and see if you're a match.