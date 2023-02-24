Lululemon Is Hiring So Many Hybrid-Remote Jobs In BC & They Come With Some Serious Perks
Ever heard of "sweat benefits"? 💦
Lululemon is currently hiring for several hybrid jobs in Vancouver — and they come with some pretty sweet perks too.
Besides the flexibility to work in an office or remotely, these jobs with the Vancouver athletics company offer amazing perks like extended health care plans, savings plans, employee discounts and even sweat benefits, which basically means that they'll pay for your workout classes.
The monthly allowance can go toward supporting your other health and fitness goals, too. It's a pretty awesome excuse to hit up that meditation studio you've been meaning to visit.
Here are just a few of the hybrid jobs that you can apply for right now.
Product Manager
Who Should Apply: Lululemon is looking for someone with a degree in HR or business to fill this role, which involves working with stakeholders to create vision, strategy and measures of success for the company's People & Culture product model.
Manager, North America Brand Marketing
Who Should Apply: If you have previous experience in loyalty marketing and a degree in business, this job might be a fit for you.
This role will provide leadership across all marketing channels, driving growth in the North American market.
Brand Marketing Specialist
Who Should Apply: This role is a part of the same team as the Manager, North America Brand Marketing, and similar qualifications are desired.
Instead of providing leadership, the successful candidate will work as a part of the North America Brand Marketing team.
Financial Analyst
Who Should Apply: Someone with a degree in commerce or business administration and a few years of progressive financial analysis and reporting experience.
This role involves planning and managing the company's overall financial performance
P&C Business Analyst
Who Should Apply: Lululemon is looking for a B.C.-based candidate for this fully remote job. You should have experience working as a business analyst, especially work relating to HR.
You'll be working with global business partners and technology teams to support internal business needs and guest experiences.