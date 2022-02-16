Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
canada jobs

You Can Get Paid To Try On Lululemon Clothes & It's The Perfect Side Hustle

Dream job alert! ⚠️

Vancouver Staff Writer
You Can Get Paid To Try On Lululemon Clothes & It's The Perfect Side Hustle
Tea | Dreamstime, Mike Moloney | Dreamstime

This job in Vancouver, B.C. will pay you to just try on lululemon clothes and it's the perfect side hustle.

Basically, this is a dream job for all the Vancouverites that love their lululemon outfits — and a great way to make extra money.

For two to six hours a week, you will be required to try on clothes at the company’s headquarters in Kitsilano. If you are comfortable standing for super long periods of time, up to two hours, this job will work for you.

This will be an independent contractor's position with the Vancouver-founded company. Warning though — you might want to spend all of the money you make on the clothes you're trying on!

The job is accepting applicants of any size, shape and form over the age of 19. So, if you've always dreamed of being a model and love the brand it's worth applying for.

The best part is, no previous experience is required.

You can apply for this unique job as a lululemon Garment Fit Tester, through an online application on the website.

Selected applicants will get to proceed to the next step which will be an online zoom interview.

The company would also like the clothing testers to provide feedback on the products. Anyone that loves to have something to say and give reviews will be perfect for this gig.

You could have a direct influence on the brand's much-loved leggings and new designs.

Plus, you could also have some extreme bragging rights, telling your friends you get to try on outfits all day.

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

jobs in ontario

8 Ontario Jobs That Are Currently Hiring & Will Pay You Over $100K

Get your resume ready.

@cityoflondonont | Instagram, @sunnybrook | Instagram

Get your resumes ready! There are currently multiple companies looking for applicants all over Ontario, and they will pay you a pretty penny. From jobs in London to openings in Toronto, there are a bunch of positions to apply for.

Here are eight Ontario jobs that will pay you six figures, and some need less experience than others.

Keep ReadingShow less
canadian housing market

COVID-19 Has Caused A Real Estate Boom In Whistler & This Toronto Family Explain Why

"It was worth the move just to experience this one day."

Justek16 | Dreamstime, Volodymyr Kyrylyuk | Dreamstime

After three months cooped up in their cabin in Ontario’s Kawarthas, home-schooling three kids under the age of 10 and running two businesses remotely, Toronto technology consultant Julie Persofsky and her entrepreneur husband Jonathan knew they had to get out.

“We started exploring our options when it became apparent that Ontario was going to lock down for another school year. Jonathan had worked at Whistler for a couple of seasons back in the early 2000s and we submitted our application for the Whistler Waldorf school on the very last day that they were accepting applications.”

Keep ReadingShow less
canada jobs

A List Ranking Ottawa's Top Employers Just Dropped & These 7 Are Hiring Now

Full time work, remote jobs and student positions available.

Paul Mckinnon | Dreamstime, Ken Pilon | Dreamstime

Are you thinking about a career change? The best employers in the Ottawa region have been announced for 2022, so it's a great time to see what job opportunities are out there.

The National Capital Region's Top Employers is an annual competition that recognizes the best places to work in the Ottawa-Gatineau area, and they just released the latest list.

Keep ReadingShow less
olympics 2022

A Team Canada Olympian Just Made 'Prom' & 'Met Gala' Outfits From Her Lululemon Kit (VIDEO)

Other looks include "dishwasher at Earl's."

natalie.corless | TikTok

Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's editorial team just for you.

While the Team Canada Lululemon outfits have been the subject of much discourse, one thing that's clear is that they're versatile — at least according to Canadian luger Natalie Corless.

Keep ReadingShow less