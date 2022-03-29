Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
bc jobs

You Can Get Paid To Design Lululemon Clothes & The Job Has Awesome Benefits

The next Lululemon design could be yours! 🧘

Vancouver Staff Writer
​Someone wearing Lululemon clothes. Right: Inside a Lululemon store.

Someone wearing Lululemon clothes. Right: Inside a Lululemon store.

@lululemon | Instagram

Many people have at least one pair of Lululemon leggings that they're obsessed with. If you're looking for a new job right now, then you could actually be designing your next favourite pair!

Lululemon is hiring for a dream position in Vancouver — a clothing designer.

Working for the popular brand gives you some pretty sweet benefits, and you can help bring their athletic apparel to life.

Basically, you can get paid to get creative all day and work hands-on with Lululemon clothes. Not only does the job sound amazing, but the company also has serious benefits.

Lululemon offers perks like their Sweaty Pursuits program, which gives employees a monthly allowance for workouts and health goals.

They also offer mental health benefits, paid parental leave and a goal-setting program for employees.

This is a full-time gig based in Vancouver — so if you're out of province or the country, it could be worth the move to make this job a reality.

With this job, you'd be in charge of designing and executing various accessories, so get that creative mind ticking.

Some qualifications are required for the gig. You need four or more years of experience in the fashion industry, proficiency in Adobe's design suite and a bachelor's degree in the design field.

You can apply for this job as a Lululemon Designer through their online application.

Designer

Why You Need To Apply: To all the clothing designers out there, this is an amazing position to work with one of the world's most loved athletic apparel lines.

Apply Here

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...