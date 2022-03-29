You Can Get Paid To Design Lululemon Clothes & The Job Has Awesome Benefits
The next Lululemon design could be yours! 🧘
Many people have at least one pair of Lululemon leggings that they're obsessed with. If you're looking for a new job right now, then you could actually be designing your next favourite pair!
Lululemon is hiring for a dream position in Vancouver — a clothing designer.
Working for the popular brand gives you some pretty sweet benefits, and you can help bring their athletic apparel to life.
Basically, you can get paid to get creative all day and work hands-on with Lululemon clothes. Not only does the job sound amazing, but the company also has serious benefits.
Lululemon offers perks like their Sweaty Pursuits program, which gives employees a monthly allowance for workouts and health goals.
They also offer mental health benefits, paid parental leave and a goal-setting program for employees.
This is a full-time gig based in Vancouver — so if you're out of province or the country, it could be worth the move to make this job a reality.
With this job, you'd be in charge of designing and executing various accessories, so get that creative mind ticking.
Some qualifications are required for the gig. You need four or more years of experience in the fashion industry, proficiency in Adobe's design suite and a bachelor's degree in the design field.
You can apply for this job as a Lululemon Designer through their online application.
Designer
Why You Need To Apply: To all the clothing designers out there, this is an amazing position to work with one of the world's most loved athletic apparel lines.
