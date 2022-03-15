Editions

This Job Will Pay You To Go On Epic Adventures & It’s In A Stunning Beach Town In BC

Get paid to explore!

A person hiking in Tofino, BC. Right: A boat beside a beach in Tofino, BC.

@soulharmonics | Instagram, Tofino Resort + Marina

B.C. is full of exciting adventures, and there's even a job where you can experience them all day long. Basically, you can get paid to have fun, and do it in a super cool beach town called Tofino.

It's a stunning little town right on the ocean with massive mountains and white sand beaches.

Tofino Resort + Marina is hiring right now for an Adventure Tour Guide to take people on super fun adventures in the area.

They also provide some pretty sweet benefits. During your downtime, you can have free access to their rental boats to use with friends, plus you get to use their onsite gym.

The job posting said that they are looking for someone who is inspired by adventure. If that sounds like you, it's worth applying for.

The adventures you will get to tag along on include whale watching, bear watching, and other unique Ultimate Adventure Tours.

How amazing does that sound?

The best part is — you will get paid to basically have fun, make great connections with people and enjoy free Adventure Tours all day long.

Many of the tours will run through Clayoquot Sound in Tofino, B.C. so if you have prior knowledge of Clayoquot Sound, that will be such an asset to the job.

Working with Tofino Resort + Marina and exploring this beautiful town every day would be anything but boring.

Even after work, the fun wouldn't have to stop because Tofino is also known to be a surf town with some great waves to catch.

After work, you could literally go and catch a sunset surf with friends and live that dream life.

Adventure Tour Guide

Company: Tofino Resort + Marina

Who Should Apply: Anyone that is adventurous, loves nature and people will be perfect for this job. It is the ultimate fun job to explore Tofino all day while getting paid.

Apply Here

