6 Jobs In BC That Are Perfect For Outdoorsy People & You Can Be Out In Nature All Day
Get paid to do these incredible adventures!
Some people are just not suited for an office job and thrive on being outdoors all day long.
B.C. has a ton of adventures to experience, and there are a lot of companies hiring for people to run them. It can actually be your job to enjoy the beautiful B.C. summer outside and truly appreciate nature.
Most of these jobs aren't for the faint of heart though. You'll be taking people on exciting adventures for some, and get your own memories that will last a lifetime.
For anyone that's feeling bored at work, this could be the perfect time to make a big change.
Going from a desk job to being paid to zipline, whitewater raft, or explore stunning parks in the province would be a pretty cool thing to try.
These six jobs will put you in the great outdoors — and probably get your adrenaline pumping.
Via Feratta Guide
Company: Resorts of the Canadian Rockies
Who Should Apply: This tour is a unique mix of walking, hiking, bouldering, and rock climbing — so you need to be ready for adventure. You would be working in the stunning Canadian Rockies and guiding people through the Via Ferrata. It seems challenging, but incredibly rewarding if you're up for it.
Zipline Guide / Aerial Park Rescue Guide
Salary: $19 an hour
Company: Oyama Zipline Adventure Park
Who Should Apply: This job is for someone who doesn't mind getting the heart pumping — and isn't afraid of heights. You would be doing guided tours of the zipline course, and making sure everyone stays safe. The posting said they want someone with an outgoing personality to do the tours.
Whitewater Rafting Guide
Salary: Up to $36 an hour
Company: Wild Water Adventures
Who Should Apply: You'll be out in the wilderness and on the water while doing this job. Make sure you love adventure and can get the required tour guide courses done for this job before applying. This sounds like a super fun job for anyone that is into whitewater rafting and lives in Golden, B.C.
Horseback Riding Guide
Salary: Up to $160 a day
Company: Tsylos Lodge and Adventures
Who Should Apply: Loving horses is a given for this job. All you need to apply is a Wilderness First Aid Certificate, and you can be guiding groups along stunning trails — on horseback! It sounds like the perfect way to connect with nature and animals.
Park Guide
Company: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park
Who Should Apply: This park is a tourist hot spot in Vancouver and the perfect place to work if you love that industry. You will be assisting guests, leading tour groups, and guiding people through the large park.
Landscape Horticulture Staff
Salary: Up to $23 an hour
Company: Gnome and Gardens Organic Landcare
Who Should Apply: If you're not down for semi-dangerous adventures, but still want to work outside, this could be a great fit. They are hiring seasonal and permanent workers, so you can have some options. You can work with your hands, and garden all summer long.