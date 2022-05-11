You Can Get Paid To Design Lululemon Accessories & It's An Absolute Dream Job
They offer some sweet perks!
Designing trendy accessories like belt bags and scrunchies is actually a full-time job at Lululemon — and they're looking for someone in Vancouver, B.C. to fill the role.
The popular company is hiring right now, and they offer some sweet benefits too.
Basically, this is a dream job for all of the the Vancouverites who love anything Lululemon — and have a background in the fashion industry.
The position is based out of the Lululemon Vancouver location and you will get to lead the design, function, innovation, fit and quality for Lululemon athletic accessories.
The company has some awesome perks like a monthly allowance to put toward health goals and employee discounts — making the position even better.
The job does have some educational requirements. To apply you need to have a degree in either a Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Education, Bachelor of Fine Arts or one that is equivalent.
To become an accessory designer with Lululemon you will also need at least four years of previous industry experience, and an understanding of Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Excel, Word and Mac platforms.
If you do qualify, and successfully land the position, you will even get to write the iconic “Why We Made This” lines for all your own designs, according to the job posting.
The positing also said that a requirement of working for Lululemon is to make sure to integrate "fun and joy" into your job and not to take yourself too seriously. How cute is that?
Designer
Location: Vancouver, BC
Who Should Apply: This is the perfect job for a fashion-forward Lululemon fan in Vancouver! You can flex your creativity in this role, and get some cool perks while you're at it.