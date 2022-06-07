One Of Canada's Best Employers For Young People Is Hiring For A Bunch Of Roles In BC
Get that resume out! 💸
If you've been searching for a new career, this is your lucky day because a bunch of jobs are available in B.C., with one of Canada's best employers for young people.
Scotiabank has job openings for a wide range of positions — and the list includes some that don't even require a degree.
So if you've been looking to apply for your first job ever, or a full-time settled down position, there is a little bit of everything on the list.
Scotiabank was one of the winners of Canada's Top Employers for Young People in 2022. It was all announced on Canada's Top 100 Employers' website and magazine, which was also co-published with The Globe and Mail.
Product Designer
Who Should Apply: If being creative and collaborative in a work environment is your thing, this position might be a fit for you. This job will have you influencing design decisions to reinvent how people bank.
A degree and a minimum of three years of previous work experience are required for this role.
Customer Experience Lead
Who Should Apply: This job will have you leading a team of Customer Experience Associates and Senior Customer Experience Associates.
If you love to take charge and handle responsibilities, you might just find this position exciting.
Plus, no degree is required for this job!
Content Designer
Who Should Apply: This role will require someone that has a creative mind and loves to design. With this job, you will get to edit, plan, write, and improve web and mobile products for Scotiabank.
Plus, you will also get to constantly collaborate with other designers.
A degree and five years of previous work experience are required for this role.
Small Business Advisor
Who Should Apply: If you are passionate about small businesses and are able to take on the responsibility of handling your own portfolio, this might be a fit for you.
This job will require a people person to establish relationships and engage with clients.
Insurance Sales Associate
Who Should Apply: If you are licensed in life insurance and have a minimum of five years of previous work experience, this role might be a fit for you.
This job will require you to sell Scotiabank's life insurance products and build relationships with clients.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.