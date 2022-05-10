NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

One Of The Best Employers For Young People In Canada Is Hiring A Bunch Of Jobs In BC

Vancouver Staff Writer
Cars and skyscrapers in the city of Vancouver. Right: The top of a Bell building.

@cityofvancouver | Instagram, Jeff Whyte | Dreamstime

Anyone out there looking for jobs in B.C. is in luck — because Bell Canada is actually one of the best employers for young people in Canada, and they're hiring right now.

Bell Canada is looking to fill a bunch of jobs and many are available in Vancouver, B.C., and if you've been looking for your first job ever or maybe a career change, there might be some options on this list for you.

Plus, how great is it knowing that you might get to work for one of Canada's best employers.

The huge company was one of the winners in the competition for Canada's Top Employers for Young People in 2022. The competition was announced on Canada's Top 100 Employers' website and in their magazine, which was also co-published with The Globe and Mail.

It might be time to ditch any toxic work environment and apply to work for this company.

"At Bell, we don’t just accept difference - we celebrate it. We’re committed to fostering an inclusive, equitable, and accessible workplace where every team member feels valued, respected, and supported, and has the opportunity to reach their full potential," a Bell job listing says.

Brand Ambassador

Job Category: Media

Who Should Apply: If you are considered the social butterfly in your friend group — this job will be great for you. It will require you to help represent some of Bell Media's brands like 94.5 Virgin Radio, Move 103.5, Funny 1040, BNN 1410 and CTV Vancouver.

You will get to interact with clients and help out with any fun contests or special events.

Plus, no degree is required for this job!

Apply Here

Events Coordinator

Job Category: Non Management

Who Should Apply: Calling all planners — this job is for you! With this job, you will get to organize and plan all those fun events for Bell Media.

Apply Here

Senior Manager

Job Category: Sales

Who Should Apply: If you are a wizard at selling pretty much anything, you should probably apply for this job. You will also get to coach team members, so if people looking up to you warms your soul — this is a perfect fit.

Apply Here

Multi-Skilled Operator

Job Category: Media

Who Should Apply: This is a job to help communication between departments for the company. You will even get to help with sponsored content. This is also a freelance position, so if you are not looking for a full-time commitment, this is perfect.

Apply Here

Client Executive

Job Category: Management

Who Should Apply: Anyone that is great at building relationships and being a team leader would be amazing for this role. If being the centre of attention and doing presentations for a crowd is your thing, apply for this job ASAP.

Apply Here

