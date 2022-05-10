One Of The Best Employers For Young People In Canada Is Hiring A Bunch Of Jobs In BC
Time for a new gig! 💸
Anyone out there looking for jobs in B.C. is in luck — because Bell Canada is actually one of the best employers for young people in Canada, and they're hiring right now.
Bell Canada is looking to fill a bunch of jobs and many are available in Vancouver, B.C., and if you've been looking for your first job ever or maybe a career change, there might be some options on this list for you.
Plus, how great is it knowing that you might get to work for one of Canada's best employers.
The huge company was one of the winners in the competition for Canada's Top Employers for Young People in 2022. The competition was announced on Canada's Top 100 Employers' website and in their magazine, which was also co-published with The Globe and Mail.
It might be time to ditch any toxic work environment and apply to work for this company.
"At Bell, we don’t just accept difference - we celebrate it. We’re committed to fostering an inclusive, equitable, and accessible workplace where every team member feels valued, respected, and supported, and has the opportunity to reach their full potential," a Bell job listing says.
Brand Ambassador
Job Category: Media
Who Should Apply: If you are considered the social butterfly in your friend group — this job will be great for you. It will require you to help represent some of Bell Media's brands like 94.5 Virgin Radio, Move 103.5, Funny 1040, BNN 1410 and CTV Vancouver.
You will get to interact with clients and help out with any fun contests or special events.
Plus, no degree is required for this job!
Events Coordinator
Job Category: Non Management
Who Should Apply: Calling all planners — this job is for you! With this job, you will get to organize and plan all those fun events for Bell Media.
Senior Manager
Job Category: Sales
Who Should Apply: If you are a wizard at selling pretty much anything, you should probably apply for this job. You will also get to coach team members, so if people looking up to you warms your soul — this is a perfect fit.
Multi-Skilled Operator
Job Category: Media
Who Should Apply: This is a job to help communication between departments for the company. You will even get to help with sponsored content. This is also a freelance position, so if you are not looking for a full-time commitment, this is perfect.
Client Executive
Job Category: Management
Who Should Apply: Anyone that is great at building relationships and being a team leader would be amazing for this role. If being the centre of attention and doing presentations for a crowd is your thing, apply for this job ASAP.