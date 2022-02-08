This Cannabis Farm In BC Is Hiring & These 7 Jobs Don't Even Require A Degree
Brush up on your interview skills!
A cannabis farm in B.C. is hiring for a bunch of positions right now, and many of them don't even require a degree.
Pure Sunfarms is one of the leading cannabis producers in all of Canada and could be your next employer. It's located in Delta, B.C., and the farm is growing fast.
They are filling so many positions — so if you've always dreamed of working in the cannabis industry it might be your time.
Not only are they hiring some positions that don't require any degree, but they are also hiring over 100 positions total for their company.
Here are seven of them that look unique, fun, and don't require any degrees.
Warehouse Operator
Job Category: Supply Chain
Who Should Apply: If you're looking to get a workout in while on the job, this will work great for you. The warehouse operator will help lift and organize shipments for the company. Basically, you'll be the packaging hero.
Pre-Roll Technician
Job Category: Production
Who Should Apply: If you are self-motivated and have previous experience in manufacturing this job will be the perfect fit. You will be there to help with the success of the pre-roll department — helping operate machines and manage products.
Recruitment Coordinator
Job Category: People & Experience
Who Should Apply: For the passionate organizers who love to plan and coordinate — this is the job for you. You will get to find all the perfect fits for this company through zoom or in-person interviews.
Network & Systems Administrator
Job Category: IT & Security
Who Should Apply: Anyone that has an IT background and is a computer wizard will be an awesome fit for the position. Designing and assisting for a cannabis farm — what a dream!
Materials Coordinator
Job Category: Supply Chain
Who Should Apply: If you love to challenge yourself, track data, and achieve targets there is a good chance you should apply for this job.
Manager, Security
Job Category: IT & Security
Who Should Apply: People who are knowledgeable in the cannabis industry and who have previous security experience can apply for this one. If you want to protect some beloved plants, look no further.
