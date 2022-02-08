Sections

This Cannabis Farm In BC Is Hiring & These 7 Jobs Don't Even Require A Degree

Brush up on your interview skills!

Vancouver Staff Writer
Braden Gunem | Dreamstime, @puresunfarms | Instagram

A cannabis farm in B.C. is hiring for a bunch of positions right now, and many of them don't even require a degree.

Pure Sunfarms is one of the leading cannabis producers in all of Canada and could be your next employer. It's located in Delta, B.C., and the farm is growing fast.

They are filling so many positions — so if you've always dreamed of working in the cannabis industry it might be your time.

Not only are they hiring some positions that don't require any degree, but they are also hiring over 100 positions total for their company.

Here are seven of them that look unique, fun, and don't require any degrees.

Warehouse Operator

Job Category: Supply Chain

Who Should Apply: If you're looking to get a workout in while on the job, this will work great for you. The warehouse operator will help lift and organize shipments for the company. Basically, you'll be the packaging hero.

Apply Here

Pre-Roll Technician

Job Category: Production

Who Should Apply: If you are self-motivated and have previous experience in manufacturing this job will be the perfect fit. You will be there to help with the success of the pre-roll department — helping operate machines and manage products.

Apply Here

Recruitment Coordinator

Job Category: People & Experience

Who Should Apply: For the passionate organizers who love to plan and coordinate — this is the job for you. You will get to find all the perfect fits for this company through zoom or in-person interviews.

Apply Here

Network & Systems Administrator

Job Category: IT & Security

Who Should Apply: Anyone that has an IT background and is a computer wizard will be an awesome fit for the position. Designing and assisting for a cannabis farm — what a dream!

Apply Here

Materials Coordinator

Job Category: Supply Chain

Who Should Apply: If you love to challenge yourself, track data, and achieve targets there is a good chance you should apply for this job.

Apply Here

Manager, Security

Job Category: IT & Security

Who Should Apply: People who are knowledgeable in the cannabis industry and who have previous security experience can apply for this one. If you want to protect some beloved plants, look no further.

Apply Here

Network & Systems Administrator

Job Category: IT & Security

Who Should Apply: You will be updating the network and designing infrastructure for the brand in this role. If you love computers and have past experience with them — this is a job that you should apply for. Creative minds are welcome.

Apply Here

