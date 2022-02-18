Sections

EA Is Hiring In Vancouver & You Can Get Paid To Test Out Video Games All Day

Do you know someone who loves video games? 🎮

Vancouver Staff Writer
EA Is Hiring In Vancouver & You Can Get Paid To Test Out Video Games All Day
Iclicku | Dreamstime, Vladimir Stanišić | Dreamstime

EA is hiring in Vancouver, B.C. right now and some of the roles will actually pay you to test out video games. If you're gaming all day long anyway, why not turn it into a career?

The Electronic Arts company is currently hiring people to help with the development of video games like FIFA and Madden.

They looking for a bunch of different positions, including software developers and even artists. You can get involved with EA at different levels, and make your hobby your job.

Not only would your job be super unique, but your office would be too. The EA workplace is located in Burnaby and has a gym, two theatres, a coffee bar, indoor and outdoor basketball courts and so much more. Sounds like the dream job.

Most of these jobs also have the option to work remotely or a mix of hybrid work.

All of these jobs are incredibly cool, so time to get out your resume and apply!

QA Manager - SKATE

Job Category: Software Development

Who Should Apply: This perfect candidate for this will have leadership skills and a love of gaming. You will test the game (SKATE) and give feedback to appropriate departments on how to improve the player experience.

Apply Here

Lead Gameplay Software Engineer - (Apex Legends)

Job Category: Software Development

Who Should Apply: This job will have you working closely with other EA staff members to build and design Apex Legends. If gaming is your passion — this job will be a fit for you.

Apply Here

Online Software Engineer - FIFA

Job Category: Software Development

Who Should Apply: If you've always loved to play FIFA and have a background in software development this job is for you. A Bachelors's degree in computer science is required for this job but they will also be considering degrees from related fields as well.

Apply Here

Animator (Madden)

Job Category: Art

Who Should Apply: Calling all artists! If you are creative and have a background in animation you will get to design and animate for the EA Madden game.

Apply Here

Character Director - EA Sports

Job Category: Art

Who Should Apply: For this job, you will be designing characters for everything from their hair to their clothes. Previous experience is required in the game industry character creation production.

Apply Here

Game Product Manager - FIFA

Job Category: Software Development

Who Should Apply: Anyone that will be a great advocate for the quality of FIFA games should apply to this role. You will get to test out and report with feedback to create the best possible video game product, in a leadership role.

Apply Here

Mobile Application Developer - FIFA

Job Category: Software Development

Who Should Apply: If you are super interested in app development this job will be fun for you. You will get to design an application for FIFA on iOS, Android, and web browsers.

Apply Here

