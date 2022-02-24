SmartSweets Is Hiring & Their Jobs Come With Mega Delicious Benefits Like Free Candy
Who do you know that has a sweet tooth?!
SmartSweets is hiring and it is possibly the ultimate dream job for candy lovers.
The company is looking for a Customer Experience Coordinator in their marketing department and it looks super exciting.
You will basically be working at Candy Land in SmartSweets' head office ,which is located in Vancouver, B.C.
The role will essentially require you to be the communication wizard for all SmartSweets fans.
You can apply for this job through the SmartSweets website.
Their mission is to "Kick Sugar, Keep Candy" and you would get to educate people on this motto for your job.
This job will be perfect for anyone that is extremely passionate about candy, loves to collaborate, is a people person, and is knowledgeable about social media platforms.
No degree is required for this job. Only some previous customer service experience is needed.
Through this role, you will provide a "sweet brand experience" using Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.
Benefits that come with the job include free candy, fun staff parties, sick days, parental leave, health and dental, at-home work office allowance and more.
Most importantly of all — the company is big on having fun and getting creative.
The female-founded company started in Vancouver and its candy has made it to shops around the world.
SmartSweets is a low-sugar candy alternative and was set up by Tara Bosch, who loved candy but found that it turned into an "unhealthy relationship."
She created the recipe for her gummy bears (without the sugar) in her kitchen!
Celebrities have raved about SmartSweets candy on their social media pages.
Overall, this job looks seriously fun and there are no complaints about the candy perks included.