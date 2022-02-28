Editions

jobs in bc

Telus Is Ranked One Of The Top Employers In Canada & They’re Hiring For So Many Roles In BC

Some don’t require a degree!

Vancouver Staff Writer
A person holding emoji signs at a Telus stand, right, Telus employees working at phones.

A person holding emoji signs at a Telus stand, right, Telus employees working at phones.

@telus | Instagram

Telus Communications was ranked one of the Top 100 employers in Canada and they're hiring so many roles in B.C. right now.

A lot of the roles don't even require a degree, which is a major plus.

Telus has also been named as one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers and one of Canada's Top Employers For Young People.

They are currently hiring for so many awesome positions in B.C., so it might be time for a career shift — especially if a degree requirement has been holding you back.

Front Desk Reception/Concierge

Job Category: Health

Who Should Apply: If you have a medical background of any sort and are a people person — this job will be great for you.

You will be required to greet customers, develop relationships and collect payments for the Telus Health Care Centre. The best news about this role is that it doesn't require a degree.

Apply Here

Payment Processing Assistant

Job Category: Financial

Who Should Apply: Clients for Telus mail-in payments and the company needs to process these. If you have always loved math and accounting this job will be the perfect fit. Also, no degree is required.

Apply Here

Digital Health Support Associate

Job Category: Health

Who Should Apply: You will get to work alongside all of the health technicians for Telus in this role. The perfect fit for this job will be a highly organized person that is able to manage and multi-task a whopping 100 phone calls per day.

If you think you're up to the challenge and are able to put yourself to the test — the job is waiting for you.

Apply Here

Pharmacy Assistant

Job Category: Health

Who Should Apply: If you have some background working in a pharmacy before — keep reading. You will be required to assist in medical prescription workflow for Telus' virtual pharmacy team and no degree is necessary.

Apply Here

Marketing Manager

Job Category: Sales & Marketing

Who Should Apply: If you are ambitious and think you have the ability to help Telus grow through marketing — apply. This job does not require a degree although post-secondary education in marketing or business field is a plus for them.

There will be lots of multi-tasking and leadership required through this role. Basically, if you are a creative but organized personality — this job will be a fit.

Apply Here

Registered Nurse

Job Category: Health

Who Should Apply: If you are already a registered nurse — Telus is looking for some part-time help. You need to be a people person that will help care for clients of Telus one-on-one. One of the job requirements is to meet with patients and administrate vaccines.

Apply Here

