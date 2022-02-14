Sections

Disney Is Hiring For These 7 Jobs In Vancouver & You Could Work On A Movie Set

Help bring that Disney majic to life. ✨

Vancouver Staff Writer
@disneycareers | Instagram

Disney is hiring for a bunch of positions in Vancouver, B.C., and some of them can get you on an actual movie set.

If you dreamed of being a Disney character as a kid, these jobs are the next best thing. The company is hiring a ton of roles that are based in Vancouver, and you could get your foot in the door at one of the biggest entertainment companies out there.

You can play a part in making the magic of Disney come alive — on set, behind-the-scenes, or in production.

Each job is unique with its own requirements, and many of them look super fun and interesting. Creative people can get excited because a lot of them are looking for people who can think outside of the box.

If you have been searching for that new career and want to have Disney in your life — give it a shot and apply to one of these jobs.

Head Of Effects Animation

Job Category: Walt Disney Animation Studios

Who Should Apply: If the animation of Disney has always inspired you — this is the job for you. Leading the team in the animation department, you will get to create, design and work closely with the director's visions.

Apply Here

Virtual Art Department Artist

Job Category: Industrial Light & Magic

Who Should Apply: Calling all artists! This job will be the perfect fit for anyone with extreme creativity. You will get to create props, 3D assets, and environments for the films.

Apply Here

Character Look Development Artist

Job Category: Walt Disney Animation Studios

Who Should Apply: This job is an amazing opportunity and brings all the nostalgia. The role will require you to help design characters for Disney films. Basically, if you want the next movie to have a little part of you in it, apply now.

Apply Here

Virtual Production Technical Director

Job Category: Industrial Light & Magic

Who Should Apply: Anyone looking to be an essential part of the filmmaking process should apply for this role. You will get to create and organize stagecraft, lead a team, and colour coordinate sets for each film.

Apply Here

Director Of Cinematography - Lighting

Job Category: Walt Disney Animation Studios

Who Should Apply: If you are a natural-born leader — this job will be a great fit. The role will require you to lead everything in relation to lighting for the film. Lighting is a key part of the production process and you will get to play a big part in it.

Apply Here

Production Assistant

Job Category: Walt Disney Animation Studios

Who Should Apply: This is the perfect opportunity to start a career in production. In Vancouver, so many movies and shows film, so it's the ideal career. In this job, you will be assisting the production management department on all animated films.

Apply Here

Desktop Systems Specialist

Job Category: Industrial Light & Magic

Who Should Apply: A tech wizard should definitely apply to this job. If you are great with computers and enjoy the magic of Disney, it's the perfect combination. You will also get to manage IT services and build desktop systems.

Apply Here

