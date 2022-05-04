6 Of The Most Random Jobs In Vancouver & You Can Even Make Money By Throwing A Hatchet
Who knew these jobs even existed?
If you've been wanting an untraditional career, there are a few options for you to choose from in Vancouver, B.C.
Some of these random jobs that are hiring will have you making some extra money quickly — and a lot are even fun.
There's a range of jobs with strange descriptions and names — from one-day gigs to full-time jobs. No matter what it definitely sounds like these will make for some great stories to tell your friends.
Get out your resume and start applying to these super random job postings!
Trampoline Superviser
Pay: $15.65 per hour.
Company: Planet Lazer
Who Should Apply: If hopping around on trampolines all day long sounds like your thing, apply for this job ASAP. Extreme Air Park is Canada's largest trampoline park, and they are looking for help supervising jumpers.
Hatchet thrower
Pay: $40 for 2 hours only
Company: GTD Scientific Inc.
Who Should Apply: If you think you can swing a hatchet at a target for two hours straight, this job could be for you. The job requires you to throw a hatchet while people study the force and cast-off patterns of your throws.
Food Technologist
Pay: Up to $52,000 a year.
Company: Fresh Prep
Who Should Apply: Who knew this was actually a career option?
If you have always been creative in the kitchen, this job is your chance to shine. You will get to formulate and test food box products for the company.
Baby Sales Associate
Pay: Up to $15.20 per hour.
Company: Toys R Us
Who Should Apply: If you love babies — you will love this job. You will get to help parents and new parents make key decisions on their baby product purchases.
The job title is definitely random though.
Ice Cream Scooper
Pay: Up to $16.25 per hour.
Company: Rain or Shine Ice Cream
Who Should Apply: If you love ice cream, this will probably be a dream job for you. You will get to serve delicious ice cream to customers and see the smiles on their faces. It might be hard to resist eating all the ice cream in front of you though!
Fuzzologist- Speed Waxer
Pay: Up to $20 per hour
Company: Fuzz Wax Bar
Who Should Apply: If you know how to wax, this job will have you helping others get rid of that fuzzy hair all day.
The job posting even said that you'll become a fuzz "expert."