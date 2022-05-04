NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
canada jobs

6 Of The Most Random Jobs In Vancouver & You Can Even Make Money By Throwing A Hatchet

Who knew these jobs even existed?

Vancouver Staff Writer
​A girl sitting on a trampoline. Right: A girl pointing at a hatchet.

A girl sitting on a trampoline. Right: A girl pointing at a hatchet.

@krissymarika | Instagram, @koraraejohn | Instagram

If you've been wanting an untraditional career, there are a few options for you to choose from in Vancouver, B.C.

Some of these random jobs that are hiring will have you making some extra money quickly — and a lot are even fun.

There's a range of jobs with strange descriptions and names — from one-day gigs to full-time jobs. No matter what it definitely sounds like these will make for some great stories to tell your friends.

Get out your resume and start applying to these super random job postings!

Trampoline Superviser

Pay: $15.65 per hour.

Company: Planet Lazer

Who Should Apply: If hopping around on trampolines all day long sounds like your thing, apply for this job ASAP. Extreme Air Park is Canada's largest trampoline park, and they are looking for help supervising jumpers.

Apply Here

Hatchet thrower

Pay: $40 for 2 hours only

Company: GTD Scientific Inc.

Who Should Apply: If you think you can swing a hatchet at a target for two hours straight, this job could be for you. The job requires you to throw a hatchet while people study the force and cast-off patterns of your throws.

Apply Here

Food Technologist

Pay: Up to $52,000 a year.

Company: Fresh Prep

Who Should Apply: Who knew this was actually a career option?

If you have always been creative in the kitchen, this job is your chance to shine. You will get to formulate and test food box products for the company.

Apply Here

Baby Sales Associate

Pay: Up to $15.20 per hour.

Company: Toys R Us

Who Should Apply: If you love babies — you will love this job. You will get to help parents and new parents make key decisions on their baby product purchases.

The job title is definitely random though.

Apply Here

Ice Cream Scooper

Pay: Up to $16.25 per hour.

Company: Rain or Shine Ice Cream

Who Should Apply: If you love ice cream, this will probably be a dream job for you. You will get to serve delicious ice cream to customers and see the smiles on their faces. It might be hard to resist eating all the ice cream in front of you though!

Apply Here

Fuzzologist- Speed Waxer

Pay: Up to $20 per hour

Company: Fuzz Wax Bar

Who Should Apply: If you know how to wax, this job will have you helping others get rid of that fuzzy hair all day.

The job posting even said that you'll become a fuzz "expert."

Apply Here

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...