6 Jobs In Vancouver That Are Actually Super Fun & Some Have Awesome Benefits

Ever wanted to get paid to drink wine?!

​A girl sitting with wine flight. Right: A girl at Extreme Air Park.

@eatwithjean | Instagram, @acheriontop | Instagram

You don't have to settle for a boring job anymore if you live in Vancouver, B.C., because there are so many places hiring for roles that actually sound like a lot of fun.

You can make TikToks all day long, or even jump on a trampoline — all while making money.

If you're looking for jobs in B.C., it's time to get out the resume and start applying.

You might find that dream job you've been waiting for.

They are definitely worth applying for if you've been feeling stuck in your current job or if you've been looking for a new job for a while.

Social Media Creator (TikTok)

Company: Checkpoint One Apparel

Who Should Apply: This job requires a casual and creative Tiktok maker to create fun content for the apparel company. You could make $50 per video, so it's the perfect side-gig. The job also offers flexibility with making videos from home or in the Olympic Village studio.

Benefits: A monthly allowance for videos.

Apply Here

Trampoline Monitor

Company: Extreme Air Park

Who Should Apply: The perfect person for this job would have a lot of energy and love to have fun. You would be hanging around Extreme Air Park all day, monitoring guests and bouncing around while doing so.

This job will literally pay you to have fun.

Apply Here

Veterinary Technician

Company: Canada West Veterinary Specialists

Who Should Apply: If you have graduated from a Veterinary Technician program and love animals, this will be a dream job come true. Imagine working with animals all day and getting to greet new little puppies as they come in.

It's worth it alone for all the cute animal snuggles you will get. Maybe you will even get to see some cool exotic ones too.

Apply Here

Sommelier and Commis Sommelier

Company: Hawksworth Restaurant Group

Who Should Apply: If you are a lover of wine this is seriously the perfect job. Being able to taste wines, share your knowledge with others and get paid for it is pretty much the coolest job anyone could ask for.

Benefits: This job comes with a flexible schedule and dental care — for any wine stains that may occur!

Apply Here

Water Sports Rental Staff

Company: Vancouver Water Adventures

Who Should Apply: If you are looking to tan while working this job will be a great fit. You will get to work on the beach all day while handling water-sports rentals.

Benefits: You can expect tips.

Apply Here

Fuzzologist

Company: Fuzz Wax Bar in Kitsilano

Who Should Apply: Calling all certified estheticians. You could work at the Fuzz Wax Bar and help people get rid of any peach fuzz. You would be working right in Kitsilano close to Kits beach so maybe on your breaks you could go for a beach stroll too.

Benefits: Dental care, vision care, health care, plus a parking spot.

Apply Here

