BC Ferries Is Hiring For So Many Jobs & You Can Be Out On The Water All Day Working
If you love being out on the ocean, then working for BC Ferries would probably be a dream job.
Luckily, they're hiring for a bunch of different roles right now — so you can spend your summer out on the water.
Just imagine being out on the Pacific ocean all day, watching the waves crash by as you pass little islands throughout B.C. It wouldn't even feel like work at all while getting paid to see these stunning ocean views.
Plus, you get to explore different parts of the stunning province.
Who knows — maybe you'll even catch a glimpse of some baby whales or harbour seals on your work adventures.
Chief Steward
Who Should Apply: You will be the main one in charge of the safety of passengers and crew on the ship. It's a job with a lot of responsibility but if you are confident and know you can take this role on — apply!
You will also get to collaborate with many other departments on the ship so if you are a social butterfly, you will fit right in with this role.
Deckhand / Bridge Watch
Who Should Apply: With this job, you will be in charge of organizing all those cars entering and leaving the ferry.
If you've ever been on a BC Ferry before, you will know how important this role is to squeeze every car to make sure everyone with a ticket can actually get on board.
Gift Shop Retailer
Who Should Apply: If you are ready to help people pick out some BC Ferry souvenirs this job will be great for you. You should be a people person who loves to make a sale.
Shipboard Manager
Who Should Apply: The shipboard manager requires someone with a leadership personality, for guiding vessels and crews to ensure safe and fun sailing for all.
Crewing Advisor
Who Should Apply: With this role, you will get to be in charge of organizing crew and ferry operations. It's an important role that requires you to stay organized.
First Engineer 2nd Class
Who Should Apply: If you have a 2nd Class Transport Canada Motor Certificate — this job will be a great fit. You will get to work with ships along the ocean all day managing the safety of the ship's machinery and equipment.
Anyone that has a passion for ships and the sea will love this job.