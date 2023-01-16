The Canadian Coast Guard Is Hiring In BC & You Could Make Up To $60K As A Lighthouse Keeper
It'll be easy to romantacize your life in these sleepy seaside towns.
Ever wanted to escape the city and retreat into nature, maybe settle down in a small town in B.C.? This could be your chance to do that — and make up to $60K doing it.
The Canadian Coast Guard is hiring assistant lighthouse keepers in coastal locations across the province, including Tofino, Prince Rupert, Bella Bella, Port Hardy, Victoria and more.
As for what an assistant lighthouse keeper actually does, it certainly isn't your typical 9-5 office job.
The role involves reporting weather observations, relaying radio messages, helping to refuel diesel tanks, grounds maintenance and other duties related to keeping the operation running smoothly.
The pay ranges from $45,241 to $60,707 and there are some conditions to the employment — you must be prepared to travel by helicopter or boat, for example. If you're afraid of heights, this might not be the gig for you.
You also have to be willing to live in "isolated or semi-isolated crown-owned accommodations," according to the job posting.
When it comes to qualifications, there aren't any educational requirements. The initial application's mostly just looking for any relevant experience you might have performing maintenance on mechanical and electrical equipment (like power tools) as well as experience in grounds maintenance (such as mowing and painting).
The candidate should also be familiar with Microsoft Office — experience working in a marine environment's a plus.
The job posting doesn't close until the end of 2023, so you've got time.
It's worth noting that by sending in an application, you aren't applying for a specific location, but rather "an inventory for future vacancies."
It should only take about 20 minutes to apply, according to the job posting, and qualified candidates will be contacted for further assessment.