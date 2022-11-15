Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

The City Of Vancouver Is Hiring A Bunch Of Jobs In BC & You Can Make Over $100K

Vancouver Staff Writer
The City of Vancouver is currently hiring a ton of different jobs in B.C. and if you've been looking for a new gig that also pays well, today is your lucky day.

Many of these high-paying jobs are also remote, so you can kick back, relax and work from the comfort of your own home. Plus, one of these positions even pays up to $161,000 per year.

Here are six sweet jobs available right now with the City of Vancouver.

Associate Director Facilities Development

Salary: $122,664–$161,406 per year

Who Should Apply: The City of Vancouver is looking for someone to lead a team through major design, construction and improvements for Vancouver, as well as take on some managing tasks.

You will be working on projects that can cost around $600 million.

If you have previous managing experience and are a natural-born leader, this gig might be a fit for you.

Apply Here

Senior Manager

Salary: $102,256–$127,830 per year

Who Should Apply: This role requires a leader to develop and implement different strategies for the city. You will get to participate in meetings and be a part of the city's issue management team, all while working remotely.

A post-secondary degree and a minimum of eight years of previous work experience are needed to secure this gig.

Apply Here

Project Manager

Salary: $89,283–$111,609 per year

Who Should Apply: The City of Vancouver is looking for a remote project manager to take on some big tasks. You will get to work with the engineering department and manage different development projects.

A bachelor’s degree and a minimum of five years of previous work experience in a similar role is required to land this job.

Apply Here

Civil Engineer

Salary: $89,283–$111,609 per year

Who Should Apply: If you have a bachelor's degree in civil engineering and at least five years of previous work experience, this role might be a fit.

The City of Vancouver is looking for a civil engineer to support management and project plans.

Apply Here

Manager, SAP Basis and Technology

Salary: $112,215–$147,651 per year

Who Should Apply: This remote manager position will have you providing leadership and guidance in the city's planning processes. A valid driver's license, a bachelor's degree and previous proven leadership skills are required to secure this gig.

Apply Here

Superintendent

Salary: $92,394–$115,503 per year

Who Should Apply: The City of Vancouver is looking for a superintendent to join its water operations management team. The on-call gig will require you to manage budgets and develop process improvements.

No degree is required to land this job!

Apply Here

    Ashley Harris
    Vancouver Staff Writer
    Ashley Harris is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Western Desk focused on restaurants in Vancouver, and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.
