Air Canada Is Hiring For So Many Jobs In Vancouver & You Can Get Paid To Travel The World
You can make up to $28.85 an hour. ✈️
If you've been looking for a new career where you can travel and get paid to do so, then you're in luck.
Air Canada is currently hiring for a bunch of different jobs in Vancouver and not only will some of these gigs allow you to travel for free, but some pay a pretty penny too.
Working for Air Canada also comes with a few sweet travel "perks and privileges" like deals on airfare rates for family members and discounts on car rentals as well as hotels.
With all that said, here are seven jobs with Air Canada that are currently available in Vancouver.
Bilingual Customer Experience Specialist
Salary: $16.56 per hour
Who Should Apply: Air Canada is looking for someone that speaks both English and French, to greet and assist customers. With this role, you will get to help with passenger check-ins, assist with pre-boarding, and issue tickets.
The job posting says you'll need "problem resolution skills" and the ability to effectively multi-task.
Some previous customer service experience is required.
Flight Attendants
Salary: $28.85 per hour
Who Should Apply: The Canadian airline is looking for people over the age of 18 to help operate its flights. If you are empathetic, caring and responsible this gig might be a fit for you.
There's an 8-week training program in Vancouver that is full-time and mandatory but paid at a lower rate. You also have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to qualify.
Ramp Agent
Salary: $23.36 per hour as well as shift premiums for working evenings and nights.
Who Should Apply: The Canadian airline is looking for ramp agents to work out of Vancouver International Airport. The position will have you helping with baggage organization and operation of company equipment.
A valid driver's license and a general willingness to work outside in all weather conditions are needed to land this gig.
Concierge
Salary: $16.56 per hour
Who Should Apply: If you have previous experience in customer service and are great with people, this role might be a fit for you.
Air Canada is looking for someone to help greet and assist "high profile" customers and ensure the entire travel experience is a comfortable one, from the moment they arrive. This role will also be responsible for monitoring connections and proactively initiating re-bookings as required.
Stockkeeper
Who Should Apply: Air Canada is looking for a temporary stockkeeper to help with receiving, shipping, warehousing and issuing functions.
You will have to operate some of the company's equipment so a valid driver's license will be needed to land this gig.
Cabin Service and Cleaning Attendant
Salary: $18.85 per hour
Who Should Apply: Air Canada is looking for people to help ensure each and every flight landing at YVR comes and goes clean and pristine.
The role will include various restocking and cleaning tasks.
Customer Sales and Service Agent
Salary: $16.56 - $28.67 per hour
Who Should Apply: The airline is looking for customer sales and service agents to help out with its Aeroplan program. Tasks will include helping customers out with the program as well as resolving any issues that may pop up because of it.