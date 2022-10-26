Air Canada Is Hiring Flight Attendants In Vancouver & You Don't Even Need A Degree
They'll pay over $28 per hour! ✈️
If you're looking for an exciting new gig that will allow you to travel and make some cash at the same time, you're in luck as Air Canada is currently hiring flight attendants right here in Vancouver and you don't need a degree to apply.
Not only do flight attendants for Air Canada get to travel around the world, but they also get paid around $28.85 an hour once training is completed, according to the job posting.
The Canadian airline — which is also hiring in Toronto and Calgary — is searching for people over the age of 18 years old that are empathetic, safety-minded, poised, respectful and confident to apply for the job.
To land the gig, you'll need a valid Canadian Passport that allows you to travel to all countries served by Air Canada and you'll need to be willing to work some irregular hours and holidays too.
"Impeccable personal grooming" is also important as you'll be representing the Air Canada brand to all its customers.
Plus, you must be vaccinated for COVID-19 and have completed a criminal background check.
There is a 7-week Air Canada flight attendant training program which can be completed in either Toronto or Vancouver and will be paid at a lower rate.
The airline will be giving preference to anyone that can speak both English and French fluently but any other languages would also be useful.
To apply for the job, you can fill out a super quick application through the Air Canada website.
Flight Attendant
Salary: $28.85 per hour
Who Should Apply: Canadian passport holders who are over the age of 18, that love to travel and are ready to represent the Air Canada brand.