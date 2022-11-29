Seasonal Jobs At Indigo Are Open Across BC & No Degree Is Required
Want to be surrounded by books all day? 📚
Indigo is looking to hire for seasonal customer service jobs across B.C. and if you've been looking for a new gig that doesn't require a degree, you're in luck.
The company is looking for part-time employees to join its team in Burnaby, Nelson, Nanaimo, Kelowna, West Vancouver, Victoria and Prince George store locations.
So, if you live near one of those cities, you might just be able to earn some extra cash and you'll get to be surrounded by books all day long!
These positions will require you to be a people person and also be willing to learn. You will get to engage and connect with customers on the floor and listen to any feedback they might have.
Plus, customers may turn to you for information on Indigo products or fun gifting ideas, including everything from books to aesthetically pleasing kitchen essentials.
The gig could also have you lifting items up to 40 pounds and standing on your feet for long periods.
This job could be the perfect fit if you are a flexible and easygoing person. The role may require you to work a flexible schedule including evenings, weekends, holidays, overnights and early mornings.
To land the gig, some previous customer service experience is preferred but it's not required.
If you're eager to apply, you can fill out an application form through Indigo's website with all of your information and resume attached.
Seasonal Customer Experience Representative
Who Should Apply: If you are a people person and love the cozy environment that Indigo stores provide, this seasonal gig might just be something that will catch your eye.