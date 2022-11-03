Pacific Coastal Is Hiring Flight Attendants In Vancouver & You Don't Even Need A Degree
They offer some sweet perks! ✈️
If you've been searching high and low for an exciting new job, Pacific Coastal Airlines is currently looking for flight attendants to operate on its WestJet Link flights.
Plus, no degree is required to land the role!
Pacific Coastal offers flights through Westjet, called WestJet Link, which connects smaller cities in B.C. and Alberta, according to its website.
The Canadian airline is looking for full-time flight attendants to be based out of Vancouver International Airport and operate on this WestJet Link Network service.
They are looking to hire people over the age of 21 years old that are safety-minded, respectful and professional. A minimum of two years of previous work experience in a customer service role is required.
Flight attendant tasks will include, daily pre-flight safety briefings, ensuring the safety and comfort of passengers, onboarding announcements, serving snacks, and submitting cabin condition reports.
The 4-5 week training program will begin in January 2023 and it will be based in both Vancouver and Calgary.
If you land the gig, it comes with some perks too.
The airline offers benefits like spending allowances of $4.25 per hour worked, banked statutory holidays, travel benefits for both you and your family, an employee rewards program and a health benefits package.
To apply, simply fill out your first name, last name, email and phone number on its website and click on "apply for this position."
Who Should Apply: If you are over the age of 21, have some previous customer service experience and love to travel, this gig might be a fit.