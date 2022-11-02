6 Remote Jobs In BC That Pay Over $100K & You Can Work From Home
Dream job alert! 🚨
There are a ton of remote jobs hiring in B.C. right now that will actually let you work from the comfort of your own home.
Not only do these positions allow you to work remotely, but they also pay massive annual salaries of over $100,000.
So if you've been looking to switch up your career and find a gig that pays well, some of these high-paying remote jobs might just make your day.
Time to touch up that resume!
Statistical Programmer
Salary: $110,000 to $150,000 per year
Who Should Apply: This job requires someone that has at least five years of previous work experience in statistical programming, as well as past work experience in validating analysis datasets.
With your technical expertise, you will get to deliver quality statistical programming for the company.
Staff Architect
Salary: $160,000 to $180,000 per year
Who Should Apply: CyberCoders is looking to hire a remote architect to help develop different software. You will also get to design different platforms, all while ensuring they're user-friendly.
If you've had some previous software development experience, this gig might be a fit for you.
Senior DevOps Engineer
Salary: $120,000 to $135,000 per year
Who Should Apply: This company is looking for a team player to help develop, integrate, and innovate. You will get to work closely with many different people including the software development team and technical operations teams.
At least five years of previous work experience in the software development field is required.
Staff Software Developer
Salary: Up to $200,000 per year
Who Should Apply: If you love being a leader and looking after a team of your own, this job might be something that catches your eye. The company is looking for a technical leader to help develop software as well as be a coach and mentor for other teams.
Previous leadership and software development experience is required to land the gig.
Senior Software Engineer
Salary: $130,000 per year
Who Should Apply: This role requires someone that has a bachelor's degree and at least three years of previous engineering experience.
They are looking for a software professional to join their small team of 25 people and help examine data.
Director, Digital Product Modernization
Salary: $166,819 to $177,151 per year.
Who Should Apply: Central 1 Credit Union is looking for someone to help build digital products.
To land this role, at least 10 years of previous work experience and eight years of managing a digital department experience are required.