Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
canada jobs

6 Remote Jobs In BC That Will Pay You Over $90K To Work In Your Comfy Clothes

Time to touch up that resume! 💻

Vancouver Staff Writer
​A laptop on a bed. Right: A woman working from a bed.

A laptop on a bed. Right: A woman working from a bed.

OlhaKozachenko | Dreamstime, Kuprevich | Dreamstime

If you've been looking for a career change that will allow you to kick back and relax in the comfort of your own home, all while getting paid to do so, some of these remote jobs in B.C. might just be for you.

Not only will these jobs allow you to work in your comfy clothes, but they also pay a decent salary too. From video game developers to construction estimators, there are a ton of different remote positions available right now in B.C.

With all that said, here are six recent job postings you can currently apply for.

Commercial Account Executive

Salary: $142,450–$203,500 per year

Who Should Apply: Grammarly is looking for a remote commercial accounts executive to join its sales team, based out of Vancouver.

The role will have you helping with marketing and sales — to help grow Grammarly's revenue.

If you are trusty worthy, can collaborate well with others and have some previous work experience in the sales department, this role might be a fit for you.

Apply Here

Principal Statistical Programmer

Salary: $110,000–$150,000 per year

Who Should Apply: Warman O'Brien is looking for a principal statistical programmer to help work with its partners by providing leadership and technical expertise.

You will also get to develop and deliver high-quality statistical programming.

To land this high-paying remote role, at least five years of previous work experience is required.

Apply Here

Video Game Developer

Salary: $100,000–$120,000 per year

Who Should Apply: Antic Games Inc. is looking for a remote video game developer to write, integrate, modify and test software codes.

Some previous computer and technology experience including knowledge of 3D graphic software, is required.

Apply Here

Accounts Executive

Salary: Up to $121,848 per year

Who Should Apply: Canadian based platform, Customizo, is looking for an accounts executive to help develop the business.

With this role, you will be required to manage accounts, develop client objectives and strategic planning.

A post secondary degree in business, computing or information systems, plus, at least three years of previous work experience is required.

Apply Here

Senior Manager, Intergovernmental Relations

Salary: $102,256–$127,830 per year

Who Should Apply: If you are a natural-born leader, keep reading.

The City of Vancouver is looking for a remote senior manager that can help create strategies and give advice to employees.

You will also help guide meetings, deal with issue management and represent the City in negotiations.

A degree in public administration or public policy as well as a minimum of eight years previous work experience in the public sector is required.

Apply Here

Construction Estimator

Salary: $95,000–$110,000 per year

Who Should Apply: If you have some previous experience in the construction field, this job might be a fit.

Scott Construction Ltd. is looking for a remote construction estimator that will also help the company work towards positive environmental outcomes.

To land this gig, at least three years of previous work experience and a high school graduation certificate is needed.

Apply Here

From Your Site Articles
    Ashley Harris
    Vancouver Staff Writer
    Ashley Harris is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Western Desk focused on restaurants in Vancouver, and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Recommended For You

Loading...