6 Remote Jobs In BC That Will Pay You Over $90K To Work In Your Comfy Clothes
Time to touch up that resume! 💻
If you've been looking for a career change that will allow you to kick back and relax in the comfort of your own home, all while getting paid to do so, some of these remote jobs in B.C. might just be for you.
Not only will these jobs allow you to work in your comfy clothes, but they also pay a decent salary too. From video game developers to construction estimators, there are a ton of different remote positions available right now in B.C.
With all that said, here are six recent job postings you can currently apply for.
Commercial Account Executive
Salary: $142,450–$203,500 per year
Who Should Apply: Grammarly is looking for a remote commercial accounts executive to join its sales team, based out of Vancouver.
The role will have you helping with marketing and sales — to help grow Grammarly's revenue.
If you are trusty worthy, can collaborate well with others and have some previous work experience in the sales department, this role might be a fit for you.
Principal Statistical Programmer
Salary: $110,000–$150,000 per year
Who Should Apply: Warman O'Brien is looking for a principal statistical programmer to help work with its partners by providing leadership and technical expertise.
You will also get to develop and deliver high-quality statistical programming.
To land this high-paying remote role, at least five years of previous work experience is required.
Video Game Developer
Salary: $100,000–$120,000 per year
Who Should Apply: Antic Games Inc. is looking for a remote video game developer to write, integrate, modify and test software codes.
Some previous computer and technology experience including knowledge of 3D graphic software, is required.
Accounts Executive
Salary: Up to $121,848 per year
Who Should Apply: Canadian based platform, Customizo, is looking for an accounts executive to help develop the business.
With this role, you will be required to manage accounts, develop client objectives and strategic planning.
A post secondary degree in business, computing or information systems, plus, at least three years of previous work experience is required.
Senior Manager, Intergovernmental Relations
Salary: $102,256–$127,830 per year
Who Should Apply: If you are a natural-born leader, keep reading.
The City of Vancouver is looking for a remote senior manager that can help create strategies and give advice to employees.
You will also help guide meetings, deal with issue management and represent the City in negotiations.
A degree in public administration or public policy as well as a minimum of eight years previous work experience in the public sector is required.
Construction Estimator
Salary: $95,000–$110,000 per year
Who Should Apply: If you have some previous experience in the construction field, this job might be a fit.
Scott Construction Ltd. is looking for a remote construction estimator that will also help the company work towards positive environmental outcomes.
To land this gig, at least three years of previous work experience and a high school graduation certificate is needed.