This Small Town In BC Has A 'Unique Glamping Experience' Right On The Ocean & It's Stunning
This small town in B.C. has a super unique glamping retreat that floats right on the Pacific Ocean and it's the coolest thing you'll see all day.
The Airbnb stay in Tofino, B.C., is called Lagoon Float Camp and once you see the photos, you'll be wanting to book a trip to this secluded spot ASAP.
To get to this place from Vancouver, you can take a two-hour BC Ferries ride from West Vancouver to Nanaimo, on Vancouver Island, and drive another three hours to get to the town of Tofino.
The dock at Lagoon Float Camp. Lauren | Airbnb
Although it's a lengthy trip to get to it, you could literally wake up to the sound of waves and take in these mesmerizing water views each and every morning while staying here.
The view from your tent at Lagoon Float Camp. Lauren | Airbnb
The floating camping experience comes with a large tent, propane heaters, a wood-fired sauna, a kitchen, a bathroom, and a large deck for lounging.
So, you might want to gather up your buddies and get to planning the ultimate friends getaway.
Someone enjoying the sunny view at Lagoon Float Camp. Lauren | Airbnb
As the location is on the water, you will have to take a boat ride from the town of Tofino, B.C., to get to it.
No worries though, a round-trip boat ride is included with the price of the stay.
An aerial shot of Lagoon Float Camp. Lauren | Airbnb
If you're looking to add a little more fun to the experience, you can also rent some stand-up paddle boards for an additional charge.
Just imagine taking in these surreal sunset views.
SUP at Lagoon Float Camp. Lauren | Airbnb
Plus, the wood-fired sauna can warm you right back up after taking a dip in the cool ocean.
Sauna at Lagoon Float Camp. Lauren | Airbnb
This whole stay looks super relaxing and is the perfect way to unwind before the colder months roll around.
Not to mention, the stargazing at night would be just absolutely incredible while being far away from all the city lights.
Lagoon Float Camp. Lauren | Airbnb
It's the perfect way to end the summer off on a good note and try something completely unique while doing so!
Lagoon Float Camp
Price varies depending on the season, but roughly $425 per night
Address: Tofino, BC
