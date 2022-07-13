This Small Town In BC Was Ranked Among The 'World's Greatest Places' & It's Breathtaking
Add this to your bucket list!
There's a little beach town in B.C. called Tofino, known for its chill vibes and surfable waves. The small town is now getting global recognition, making it on Time Magazine's 2022 list of the greatest places in the world.
The World's Greatest Places of 2022 consists of 50 "extraordinary destinations to explore," and Tofino was right up there with destinations like Bali and Queenstown.
The publication put together the list by gathering nominations from their correspondents and contributors.
They placed a focus on places offering "new and exciting experiences," the website said.
With whale watching, surfing, sea kayaking, hiking, and a range of cute shops, Tofino is definitely full of adventure.
The list describes Tofino as "a former fishing village and the traditional home of the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation of the Nuu-chah-nulth people, now a bustling community surrounded by the UNESCO Clayoquot Sound Biosphere Reserve."
They also highlighted some of the unique activities the town offers, like biking, paddle boarding and, wildlife tours. Plus, there's also those mesmerizing Pacific Northwest views all around.
If you're looking to take up surfing, this is the perfect place to do it. There are many small businesses you can rent a surfboard at or even surfing schools that will teach all the tips and tricks for the beginners out there.
With new and exciting experiences in mind, there is a very unique West Coast Floating Sauna experience to try out. The wood-fired sauna is situated in the calming secluded bay of Clayoquot Sound and it would be such a peaceful experience.
The sauna is only accessible by boat and it can be booked through the Tofino Resort + Marina.
Tofino also got a new multi-use pathway just this year. The pathway goes through the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve and the park visitor center to Tofino village.
"?apsciik tasii (pronounced ups-cheekta-shee), a 15.5-mile accessible trail created in partnership with the Yuulu?il?ath and Tla-o-qui-aht First Nations, provides people of all ages and abilities a safe and sustainable way to experience one of Canada’s most spectacular landscapes," the ranking added.
So, if you're visiting B.C. this summer, don't miss out on one of the greatest places in the whole world!