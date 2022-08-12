BC Ferries Is Hiring A Ton Of Different Jobs & Some Pay Over $30 An Hour
You could get paid to sail the ocean!
BC Ferries is hiring a ton of different positions and some of them pay super well.
If you've been looking for a new career, some of these exciting jobs with this ferry line might just catch your eye. Plus, some positions could have you out on the water every day!
So, it's time to touch up that resume and get to searching through some of these careers.
Deckhand / Bridge Watch
Pay: $29.18 an hour
Who Should Apply: This job will require someone with great organizational skills that is able to juggle all the cars boarding the ferry.
You will get to be one of the first people that the tourists see while they are heading to explore all those tiny islands throughout B.C.
Crewing Scheduler
Who Should Apply: If you are the planner of the friend group, this job might just sound appealing to you. The role will require you to help schedule and plan shifts for BC Ferries crew members.
Operational Training Advisor
Who Should Apply: Calling all natural-born teachers, this job will have you helping with training activities for the company. If you are organized and love working with other team members, this job might just be something you'll enjoy.
Marine Painter
Pay: $42.98
Who Should Apply: This fun job will have you decorating and painting all those stunning BC Ferries. The casual fixed-term position needs someone that has previous experience in painting commercial ships and holds a "BC or Interprovincial Trades Qualification in Painting and Decorating," according to the job listing.
Engine Room Assistants
Pay: $29.38
Who Should Apply: If you have your Marine Emergency Duty (MED) STCW Basic Safety and Survival Craft certificates as well as a background in ship safety, this job could be something you'll be interested in.
The role requires someone to help with maintaining mechanical, electrical, and other systems of the ship.
Occupational Safety & Health Supervisor
Who Should Apply: This job will require someone that is passionate about the safety of other crew members and travellers aboard the ships.
You will work closely with the occupational health and safety manager, as well as become the main point of contact for WorkSafeBC.