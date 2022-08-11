You Can Get Paid To Scare People At This Terrifying Maze In BC & Your Friends Can Help Too
They are looking for Ghoulies to join the team! 👻
Halloween is just around the corner and if you're an actor in B.C. looking to make some money, you can actually get paid to scare people at this terrifying maze.
Maan Farms is holding their annual haunted attractions and they want to get some talented people on the team to make people scream. Plus, they encourage you to get friends to join at well.
"What is more fun than spending an evening with your friends, scaring guests all night AND being paid to do it," a job listing said.
The farm is looking to hire actors for a bunch of different positions to guide guests through a spine-shivering corn maze, forest, and other scary attractions.
If you are an actor and always wanted to be on the other side of scaring people, instead of being the one terrified, then you might want to apply for some of these wild roles.
There are currently five different types of haunting actors they are looking for.
Haunted Actor / Supervisor "Where-Wolf"
Salary: $21 to $22 per hour
Who Should Apply: If you are a responsible actor and are looking to scare some people, this job might just be something you'll be interested in.
The role will require you to help set up and take down speakers, lead and delegate some tasks, help manage other actors and stay in character when needed.
Haunted Immersive Performer "Ghoulie"
Salary: $21 to $22 per hour
Who Should Apply: "The Ghoulie position is towards an immersive haunted experience we are offering this year, where immersive theatre meets full contact performance," said Maan Farms.
If you have some previous acting experience and are ready to get your scare on, you might want to apply for this position.
Haunted Crowd Performer "Carny"
Salary: $19 to $20 per hour
Who Should Apply: This type of performer will interact more with audiences and be outside of the haunted areas in more communal areas.
Basically, they are looking for an actor that is comfortable performing with crowds.
Haunted Full Contact Performer "Grabber"
Salary: $21 to $22 per hour
Who Should Apply: This one is probably the most terrifying job of them all. The farm is looking for trained actors to learn how to properly haunt with full contact.
You will be performing within a "full contact haunted attraction where guests will have 0 visibility," according to the job posting.
Haunted Attraction Actor "Haunter"
Salary: $17 to $19 per hour
Who Should Apply: This job will require you to learn some new acting skills and prepare to scare people throughout the farm.