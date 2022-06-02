5 Ways To Save Money In Tofino So You Can Get A Beach Vacation Without Hurting Your Wallet
Take notes! 👇💸
Although Tofino is a stunning destination to visit, especially in the summer, it's a bit on the pricey side. If you don't want to miss out on an epic vacation in the small town though — there are some hacks to help you out.
The food, accommodation, and even surfboard rentals can really add up, so being able to save a couple of bucks here and there will really help your wallet in the end.
Don't make the rookie mistake of eating out every day and paying for peak season accommodation prices. Get out your notepad and start jotting down some of these tips to help you save money the next time you plan on visiting this tiny surf town.
Camp on the beach
Skip the pricey hotels and pitch a tent in one of the many designated beachfront camping areas in Tofino. You will likely save hundreds of dollars from ditching those hotel expenses, especially in Tofino's peak tourist season in the summertime.
Stay in the nearby town of Ucluelet
If camping is not your thing, visit the town of Ucluelet which is still close to Tofino. It's a much less touristy town and the less expensive accommodation prices will reflect that.
It's only a 40-minute drive from Ucluelet to Tofino.
Make your own meals
Eating out at restaurants in Tofino will rack up expenses really quickly. Pack all your own snacks and meals that are easy to make or even cook them over a campfire.
Classic campfire roasted hot dogs are always a hit!
Rent only one surf board
Sharing is caring and you can even do that while surfing. Although it is fun to surf alongside your friends, renting one surfboard and taking turns sharing it amongst the group will surely save you some money.
Explore free activities
There are so many free and fun things to do in nature while visiting Tofino. The small surf town also has tons of amazing hikes and trails.
Cox Bay Lookout is a go-to hike in the area that will definitely impress.
