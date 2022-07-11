6 Remote Jobs Hiring In Vancouver & They Don't Even Require A Degree
It's all about that work-from-home life!
If you've been in searching high and low for a new job but don't feel like getting out of bed, you don't have to!
These remote jobs hiring in Vancouver right now will allow you to stay under the covers, or roll out of bed and take a short commute to your laptop.
Plus, these jobs don't even require a degree, so if that was something holding you back, you can now let out a sigh of relief.
It might just be time to touch up the resume and start applying for these jobs to land your dream work-from-home position and start making some moola.
Social Media Intern (Paid)
Company: Girlboss
Who Should Apply: This part-time remote job could be an awesome gig for all the social media lovers out there. The position requires you to take on certain social media tasks for the Girlboss modern media company.
No degree is required for this role — although, you do need to be a pro at writing captions!
Tutor
Company: Futureland Education Inc.
Who Should Apply: TK is looking for tutors to teach secondary school subjects. If you have prior tutoring experience and are passionate about a certain subject, you might want to think about applying for this role.
Tutoring from a remote work environment is an option for this job and no degree is required.
Customer Information Clerk
Salary: $4,162 per month
Company: Coast Mountain Bus Company Ltd
Who Should Apply: This on-call position can either be on-site or remote, so if you like to switch it up, this could be a great option. Plus, if you have prior experience in customer service, you will already be a step ahead. This job will require you to listen to and handle complaints about the Lower Mainland transit service.
No degree is required to land this gig.
Email/SMS Marketing Specialist
Salary: $4,500 to $6,000 a month
Company: Aplo Group
Who Should Apply: Aplo Group is looking for someone with previous e-commerce marketing experience to help out with marketing strategies and design for the company.
No degree is required to land this remote position.
Content Writer
Salary: $23 per hour
Company: Local Leads Co
Who Should Apply: This part-time position would probably be great for the creative minds out there. If you love to write and have some previous experience, this job might be a fit.
Plus, it's all remote, no degree is required and you can get paid a decent amount for the articles you put out there!
Administrative Assistant
Salary: $40,000 per year
Company: Canada Drives
Who Should Apply: If you have a passion about cars and are good at collaborating with other teams, you might just enjoy this role. You will get to help with vehicle applications, prepare contracts and review insurance quotes.
This remote job requires no degree and will provide on-the-job training.