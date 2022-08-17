One Of BC's Top Employers Is Hiring & The Jobs Have Some Sweet Perks Like Free Meal Plans
It's also one of Canada's top small and medium employers! 🥗
One of BC's top employers in 2022 is hiring a bunch of jobs throughout the province and all of them come with awesome benefits including free food.
Fresh Prep Foods Inc. is hiring for a ton of jobs across B.C. in a variety of different roles. Some of these roles also provide competitive pay, bonuses, sample meals from the test kitchen, and comprehensive health benefits. All of that is on top of free meal plans.
The company was also recognized as one of Canada's top small and medium employers in 2022.
So, if you've been looking for a new gig with a good reputation, you might just want to check out some of these jobs currently available throughout B.C.
Quality Control Technician
Who Should Apply: This job required someone that is organized and can handle repetitive work. You will be required to monitor the food production process including quality control of the meal plan foods.
Brand Ambassador
Salary: $20 per hour
Who Should Apply: This job requires a passion for customer service with at least three years of previous work experience in the industry.
You will help sign up customers and resolve any issues that may arise with them and their meal plans.
Inventory Coordinator
Who Should Apply: This job will have you keeping track of inventory, flagging inventory discrepancies and any other issues that may arise.
This job will require someone who is proactive and has at least one year of similar work experience.
Driver/Warehouse Associate
Salary: $22 per hour
Who Should Apply: If you have experience driving a box truck and love to spend the day on the roads, this job will have you delivering the Fresh Prep meal plans between facilities as one of your tasks.
The other part of the job will require you to help out in the warehouse with loading pallet racks and unloading production supplies using forklifts and other heavy machinery.
Order Picker
Salary: $18 per hour
Who Should Apply: You will be working in a face-paced work environment to select different items ordered by customers on a rotation rack for shipping.
This job will require someone who is detail-oriented, responsible, and can stand for long periods of time.