One Of BC's Top Employers Is Hiring & They'll Pay You $1.5K To Leave Your Job For This Role
Plus, you get an office with a view!
One of BC's top employers in 2022 is currently hiring for a pretty sweet gig that will pay you a career transition allowance of $1,500.
BC Transit is looking for seven transit operators in Victoria, B.C. to join their team and drive buses around the area — and each person hired will receive this sweet allowance.
Plus, some of the bus routes will take you through stunning spots on Vancouver Island, like Sidney and Sooke.
The career transition allowance of $1,500 will be paid within the first week of employment, but taxes will be deducted from this payment.
If the scenic routes and starting allowance aren't enough to convince you to apply for this role, some of the other benefits might do the trick.
The positions will include a comprehensive medical plan, fitness and lifestyle benefits for physical and mental health, a complimentary bus pass, three weeks of vacation, an employee recognition program and even access to some events throughout Victoria.
The roles require someone that can provide excellent customer service, holds a valid BC Class 5 driver's license, has been fully vaccinated and can do some manual lifting.
Additionally, a copy of your five-year driver's abstract, five-year insurance claims history and driver's license will have to be provided in order to apply.
BC Transit will pay $19.24 as the starting wage up to a sweet $33.18 after five years of service.
So, if this job sounds like something you are interested in, you might just want to start touching up that resume ASAP.
You can apply for the Transit Operator position right now through the BC Transit website up until August 31.