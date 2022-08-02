NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Air Canada Is Hiring In Vancouver & Some Jobs Come With Sweet Travel Perks

They are having a virtual hiring event for YVR jobs! ✈️

Vancouver Staff Writer
Air Canada is hiring so many jobs in Vancouver right now, from full-time to part-time positions, and some even come with super sweet perks.

The airline is also holding a virtual hiring event in Vancouver on August 2 and August 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for station attendant jobs and online job postings are available for many other positions too.

You can register for the virtual hiring event through the Air Canada website.

Travel lovers might want to pay extra attention to these jobs because some of them include perks like discounted airfares for both you and your immediate family as well as financial, well-being and development benefits, according to the Air Canada website.

Your career dreams and travel dreams could both come true with some of these available Air Canada jobs.

Cabin Service and Cleaning Attendant

Salary: $18.85 per hour full-time or $15.55 per hour part-time

Who Should Apply: With this job, you will be one of the people in charge of making sure the plane is clean and ready to go before the passengers board.

If you can pay attention to detail and care about the entire travel experience, you might want to think about applying for this gig.

Plus, the job comes with travel and well-being perks.

Apply Here

Ramp Agent (Station Attendant) — Airport

Salary: $21.11 - $23.36 per hour full-time or $16.60 per hour part-time

Who Should Apply: This job pays pretty decent right from the start and it will require you to manage a bunch of different tasks like getting passengers' bags to and from the plane.

On top of the good pay, the job even comes with those sweet discounted airfare benefits as well as financial, well-being and development benefits.

You can apply for this role during the virtual hiring event in Vancouver.

Apply Here

Bilingual Customer Sales and Service Agent (Aeroplan)

Salary: $16.56 per hour

Who Should Apply: This full-time position prefers someone that can speak both English and French. You will be required to help discuss and educate customers on the Aeroplan program, so if you're already familiar with it, even better!

Apply Here

Concierge

Salary: $16.56 per hour

Who Should Apply: This is a full-time job, and the posting said they are looking for someone with a "strong knowledge of local city attractions, events, hotels, restaurants and services."

Apply Here

Facilities Maintenance Mechanic – Millwright

Salary: Not specified

Who Should Apply: If you have welding experience and an industrial millwright or sprinkler fitter red seal certificate — this position might be something you'd be interested in.

You will help the facilities maintenance group by making sure hanger facilities and equipment are up to the manufacturer’s standards.

Apply Here

Airport — Cargo Trainer Level 1

Salary: Not specified

Who Should Apply: With this job, you will get to provide training and act as a coach for other Air Canada employees, including station attendants and lead station attendants.

If teaching has always been your thing, you might just want to think about applying for this rewarding leadership position.

Apply Here

