Air Canada Is Hiring For A Bunch Of Jobs In Ontario & Some Offer Great Travel Benefits
It's time to update those resumes.
Do you work just to make enough money to travel? Well, then maybe working for an airline could be the best of both worlds.
Air Canada is hiring for a bunch of jobs in Ontario, and their perks are definitely worth taking a look at.
Other than providing employees with benefit plans that include health and dental, they also have a well-being platform that provides tools and resources "to help you live your best life." Additionally, Air Canada has a compensation and pension plan for their employees.
But, arguably, the best part about working with Air Canada is probably the fact that the airline offers their employees and their immediate family members special rates on airfare. As well as, "through Air Canada's partners, they also enjoy discounts on car rentals, hotel accommodations, vacation packages and tour operators."
Did someone say "family vacation?"
If you're interested in working with Air Canada, then make sure to check out the list of jobs below.
Cargo Resource Scheduling Specialist
Who Should Apply: If you enjoy working under a deadline and are passionate about scheduling, look no further. For this job, ensure you have advanced Microsoft Office knowledge and experience working in a unionized environment.
Concierge & Premium Customer Experience Manager
Who Should Apply: Do you know how to deal with customers? Then this, friend, might be the job for you. If you have a proven customer service mindset and are a role model for leadership excellence then make sure to apply!
Airport-Cargo Trainer Level 1
Salary: $29.08 per hour
Who Should Apply: If you are able to get and maintain a valid Airside Vehicle Operations Permit (AVOP) license and have knowledge of airport processes, then this job might be of interest to you. Although, you need to have great communication, leadership and organization skills and are proficient in Word, Excel and Powerpoint.
Manager, Global Baggage - Programs & Delivery
Who Should Apply: Are you a university graduate with a degree in management but are also customer service driven? Then take a look at this job posting. However, you should have excellent written and oral communication skills and be able to muti-task consistently.
Product Owner
Who Should Apply: Do you find interest in mobile applications and also have a university degree in Business, Commerce or Computer Sciences, then this job might pique your interest. If you have one to five years of experience in delivering digital experiences, make sure to apply for this job here.
Manager, Sales Operations - Cargo
Who Should Apply: If you have more than five years of experience in commercial sales, especially in the cargo or airline business, then this job might be just the one for you. Other than years of experience, you'll also need to be a self-motivated individual able to make good judgements and quick decisions.
Customer Experience Manager - Airports
Who Should Apply: Are you a passionate individual who would love to lead Air Canada's customer and employee experience? Do you also have two years of customer service management experience? Then make sure to fix up your resume and apply to this job posting.