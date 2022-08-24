NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

One Of 'Canada's Top 100 Employers' Is Hiring In BC & Some Jobs Pay Over $33 An Hour

They are also one of BC's Top Employers in 2022! ⭐

Vancouver Staff Writer
A woman working on her laptop. Right: Thank you balloons.

One of Canada's Top 100 Employers is currently hiring a ton of jobs in B.C. and some pay a pretty penny.

Vancouver Coastal Health is also one of BC's Top Employers in 2022, so you know they would be a great company to work for.

The company has been recognized so highly for how it handles maternity leave, its benefit pension plan and how they support employee wellness.

If some of these company qualities sound great to you, then you'll be glad to hear that they have a bunch of roles currently available so you can join their team too.

Cook

Salary: $23.81 per hour

Who Should Apply: Sechelt Hospital is looking for a cook to help whip up some delicious dishes all while following guided recipes.

Food items will be prepped "for patients, residents, clients, cafeteria, and catering," according to the job posting.

Apply Here

Medical Administration Coordinator & Assistant

Salary: $25.63 - $33.64 per hour

Who Should Apply: This job requires someone that is extremely organized to maintain records, help with administrative tasks and coordinate physician recruitment.

You will need to have a diploma in a related program and three to five years of previous work experience to land this gig.

Apply Here

Scheduler

Salary: $25.68 - $27.83 per hour

Who Should Apply: This part-time scheduling gig would be a great role for someone who enjoys administration tasks and is an organization wizard.

You will be in charge of scheduling, timekeeping records and supporting clients and employees through a call centre.

Some previous relevant experience is required.

Apply Here

Food Service Worker

Salary: $20.97 per hour

Who Should Apply: This job will have you help with the prep and clean-up of meals for patients in Vancouver General Hospital.

It's a rewarding gig that is open to anyone that has a Food Safe Certificate Level 1.

Apply Here

Booking Clerk

Salary: $23.40 per hour

Who Should Apply: This role will have you managing appointments and rearranging schedules for the Chilliwack General Hospital radiology department.

Although no degree is required, some related previous work experience is required to land this position.

Apply Here

Program Leader, Safety and Prevention

Salary: $39.77 - $57.17 per hour

Who Should Apply: If you are a team leader and have a diploma in occupational health and safety, plus previous work experience, this high-paying gig might be a fit.

With this role, you will get to plan projects and work with operational leaders to ensure workplace safety.

Apply Here

