8 Cheap Flights From Vancouver For A Summer Vacation That Won't Make Your Wallet Cry
Pack your bags! ✈️
Travelling is fun, but it can also be rough on the bank account.
If you've been dreaming of a vacation, but don't have a whole lot of extra spending money, these cheap flights from Vancouver will make your day.
So, you might just want to start actually making those group chat plans happen and head off on a dream vacation, without all the expenses.
Kelowna
Price: $39 one-way
When: August 15, 22
Why You Need To Go: Kelowna is in the heart of wine country in B.C. It's the perfect place for a relaxing getaway to explore some vineyards and sip on a tasty glass of vino. Flair Airlines has some smoking hot deals on these flights.
Las Vegas
Price: $109 one way
When: August 16
Why You Need To Go: Viva Las Vegas — with Flair Airlines! This is the perfect trip for a getaway with friends this summer. There are so many things like shopping, pool parties, restaurants and shows to check out while you're there.
Toronto
Price: $190.65 one way
When: September 17
Why You Need To Go: The city of Toronto is kind of like Vancouver, but with new spots to explore. They have an incredible food scene and nightlife scene to explore in the summertime. It's hard to find a cheap flight to Toronto, but Lynx Air is offering some pretty reasonable prices on certain dates.
San Fransisco
Price: $89 one way
When: August 25, 28
Why You Need To Go: San Francisco has so many stunning tourist spots to check out. Flair Airlines can take you to this lovely spot at such a low cost.
The Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz Island and Golden Gate Park are some of the main touristy spots to visit while you're there.
Calgary
Price: $69 one way
When: August 23, 24
Why You Need To Go: Calgary is like the Nashville of Canada and you can find many country bars and horseback riding tours to prove so. If the cowboy lifestyle is your thing, you might just want to book a trip to this country-style city. Flair Airlines has these super cheap flights to get you there.
Los Angeles
Price: $89 one way
When: August 28, 30
Why You Need To Go: A vacation to Los Angeles would be the perfect way to hit up all those beautiful California beaches and maybe even check out Disneyland while you're at it. With these Flair Airline prices, there's pretty much no excuse not to book a trip to this big city.
Montreal
Price: $259 one way
When: September 6, 8
Why You Need To Go: Flights to Montreal are on the pricier side for the rest of summer, although Air Transat has some good deals to get you there. Montreal has a great shopping scene and tons of fun nightlife — so if you're into that, you might just want to plan a trip there.
Winnipeg
Price: $99 one way
When: September 7, 9
Why You Need To Go: Whether you are looking to see a Jets game or just really love Winnipeg, these super cheap flights with Flair Airlines can get you there without breaking your wallet.