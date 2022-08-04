NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

8 Cheap Flights From Vancouver For A Summer Vacation That Won't Make Your Wallet Cry

Pack your bags! ✈️

Vancouver Staff Writer
Travelling is fun, but it can also be rough on the bank account.

If you've been dreaming of a vacation, but don't have a whole lot of extra spending money, these cheap flights from Vancouver will make your day.

So, you might just want to start actually making those group chat plans happen and head off on a dream vacation, without all the expenses.

Kelowna

Price: $39 one-way

When: August 15, 22

Why You Need To Go: Kelowna is in the heart of wine country in B.C. It's the perfect place for a relaxing getaway to explore some vineyards and sip on a tasty glass of vino. Flair Airlines has some smoking hot deals on these flights.

Website

Las Vegas

Price: $109 one way

When: August 16

Why You Need To Go: Viva Las Vegas — with Flair Airlines! This is the perfect trip for a getaway with friends this summer. There are so many things like shopping, pool parties, restaurants and shows to check out while you're there.

Website

Toronto

Price: $190.65 one way

When: September 17

Why You Need To Go: The city of Toronto is kind of like Vancouver, but with new spots to explore. They have an incredible food scene and nightlife scene to explore in the summertime. It's hard to find a cheap flight to Toronto, but Lynx Air is offering some pretty reasonable prices on certain dates.

Website

San Fransisco

Price: $89 one way

When: August 25, 28

Why You Need To Go: San Francisco has so many stunning tourist spots to check out. Flair Airlines can take you to this lovely spot at such a low cost.

The Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz Island and Golden Gate Park are some of the main touristy spots to visit while you're there.

Website

Calgary

Price: $69 one way

When: August 23, 24

Why You Need To Go: Calgary is like the Nashville of Canada and you can find many country bars and horseback riding tours to prove so. If the cowboy lifestyle is your thing, you might just want to book a trip to this country-style city. Flair Airlines has these super cheap flights to get you there.

Website

Los Angeles

Price: $89 one way

When: August 28, 30

Why You Need To Go: A vacation to Los Angeles would be the perfect way to hit up all those beautiful California beaches and maybe even check out Disneyland while you're at it. With these Flair Airline prices, there's pretty much no excuse not to book a trip to this big city.

Website

Montreal

Price: $259 one way

When: September 6, 8

Why You Need To Go: Flights to Montreal are on the pricier side for the rest of summer, although Air Transat has some good deals to get you there. Montreal has a great shopping scene and tons of fun nightlife — so if you're into that, you might just want to plan a trip there.

Website

Winnipeg

Price: $99 one way

When: September 7, 9

Why You Need To Go: Whether you are looking to see a Jets game or just really love Winnipeg, these super cheap flights with Flair Airlines can get you there without breaking your wallet.

Website

