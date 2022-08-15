Flair Airlines Has So Many Cheap Flights RN & You Can Get One-Way Tickets For Under $20
Grab a flight for the same price as lunch!
If you're looking for a break from your city, you can catch a cheap flight in Canada and get a change in scenery for less than the price of lunch!
"Ultra-low-cost carrier" Flair Airlines currently has so many great deals on both domestic and international flights, with some one-way routes for as low as $19.
For example, you can fly one way from Abbotsford, B.C., to Calgary or Edmonton for only $19.01. You'd probably pay more for a meal!
For just $20 more, you can fly one way from Kitchener to Halifax to get a taste of east coast living.
If you're looking for an international trip, a flight from Toronto to Nashville will cost you $94+, but the return trip could be as low as $15!
Likewise, getting from Vancouver to San Francisco could cost you $129, but the return flight could only cost you $15.
For other sunny destinations, you can fly one way from Vancouver to Las Vegas for just $89 or Toronto to Orlando for $99.
For trips closer to home, there are also flights from Calgary to Vancouver, Montreal to Toronto, Edmonton to Kelowna and Vancouver to Edmonton, all for $49 one way.
If you're already planning your winter travel, Flair also has flights from Toronto to New York for $94 and Toronto to Fort Lauderdale for $99, both one way, for travel in January 2023.
This means you can pick whether you want to skip the cold or embrace it!
The low-cost carrier also recently announced a new twice-weekly service to Cancun from Toronto that costs almost as much as you'd probably spend on groceries or a nice dinner.
If you want more cheap travel deals, there are tons of last-minute vacation packages available through airlines like Air Canada and Sunwing that you can book now, with some ringing up at less than $700.
Happy travels, Canada!
