Canada's Most Googled International Destinations Were Revealed & Here's How Much Flights Cost
Travel searches by Canadians "have exceeded pre-pandemic levels." 👀✈️
If you've been searching for international travel destinations, you're not alone and the places that Canadians are looking for the most have been revealed. But just how much will a flight there actually cost you?
Google Canada released new search trends recently that show what the top Canadian travel trends are including the most popular domestic, international and sun destinations.
According to the search engine, searches for flights have "continued to grow" throughout June and "international travel searches in Canada have exceeded pre-pandemic levels."
The top-searched international destinations by Canadians on Google Flights are Paris, London, New York, Lisbon, Rome, Las Vegas, Orlando, L.A., Delhi and Athens.
Then, the sun destinations that Canadians are searching for the most on Google Flights are Orlando, Cancun, Honolulu, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Kahului, Punta Cana, Montego Bay, Aruba and Nassau.
Travelling hasn't been the smoothest in Canada lately though. People have been dealing with lost luggage, cancelled flights and delays at Canadian airports.
To try and help, the federal government has introduced measures including changes to the ArriveCAN app.
Also, Air Canada is cancelling some flights to reduce travel volumes and improve service for passengers.
Soon new rules for flight refunds will come into effect that will require airlines to provide travellers with a refund or rebooking when there's a flight cancellation or a delay that's outside the airline's control.
If you're looking for travel inspiration, here are the costs of flights with Air Canada, WestJet, Swoop and Flair Airlines to some of Canada's most Googled international destinations!
Paris
Air Canada
Price: $813, one way
When: August 30, 2022, from Toronto Pearson International Airport
WestJet
Price: $817, one way
When: August 30, 2022, from Toronto Pearson International Airport
Cancun
Air Canada
Price: $452, one way
When: September 12, 2022, from Vancouver International Airport
WestJet
Price: $455, one way
When: September 12, 2022, from Vancouver International Airport
Swoop
Price: $249, one way
When: September 3, 2022, from Toronto Pearson International Airport
Flair
Price: $189, one way
When: September 3, 2022, from Region of Waterloo International Airport
London
Air Canada
Price: $656, one way
When: September 20, 2022, from Calgary International Airport
WestJet
Price: $326, one way
When: September 20, 2022, from Calgary International Airport
Rome
Air Canada
Price: $902, one way
When: August 25, 2022, from Toronto Pearson International Airport
WestJet
Price: $499, one way
When: August 25, 2022, from Toronto Pearson International Airport
Miami
Air Canada
Price: $245, one way
When: August 29, 2022, from Vancouver International Airport
WestJet
Price: $541, one way
When: August 29, 2022, from Vancouver International Airport
LA
Air Canada
Price: $216, one way
When: September 15, 2022, from Vancouver International Airport
WestJet
Price: $163, one way
When: September 15, 2022, from Vancouver International Airport
Flair
Price: $108.56, one way
When: September 15, 2022, from Vancouver International Airport
Athens
Air Canada
Price: $877, one way
When: September 27, 2022, from Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport
WestJet
Price: $538, one way
When: September 27, 2022, from Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport
Orlando
Air Canada
Price: $262, one way
When: August 31, 2022, from Toronto Pearson International Airport
WestJet
Price: $335, one way
When: August 31, 2022, from Toronto Pearson International Airport
Swoop
Price: $128.99, one way
When: August 30, 2022, from Toronto Pearson International Airport
Punta Cana
Air Canada
Price: $405, one way
When: September 8, 2022, from Toronto Pearson International Airport
WestJet
Price: $605, one way
When: September 8, 2022, from Toronto Pearson International Airport
Swoop
Price: $159
When: September 7, 2022, from Toronto Pearson International Airport
Nassau
Air Canada
Price: $544, one way
When: August 8, 2022, from Calgary International Airport
WestJet
Price: $338, one way
When: August 8, 2022, from Calgary International Airport
