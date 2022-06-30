NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

international travel from canada

Canada's Most Googled International Destinations Were Revealed & Here's How Much Flights Cost

Travel searches by Canadians "have exceeded pre-pandemic levels." 👀✈️

Trending Senior Staff Writer
​Person holding a drink in front of an airplane window on a WestJet flight. Right: A beach in California with palm trees.

@westjet | Instagram, @aircanada | Instagram

If you've been searching for international travel destinations, you're not alone and the places that Canadians are looking for the most have been revealed. But just how much will a flight there actually cost you?

Google Canada released new search trends recently that show what the top Canadian travel trends are including the most popular domestic, international and sun destinations.

According to the search engine, searches for flights have "continued to grow" throughout June and "international travel searches in Canada have exceeded pre-pandemic levels."

The top-searched international destinations by Canadians on Google Flights are Paris, London, New York, Lisbon, Rome, Las Vegas, Orlando, L.A., Delhi and Athens.

Then, the sun destinations that Canadians are searching for the most on Google Flights are Orlando, Cancun, Honolulu, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Kahului, Punta Cana, Montego Bay, Aruba and Nassau.

Travelling hasn't been the smoothest in Canada lately though. People have been dealing with lost luggage, cancelled flights and delays at Canadian airports.

To try and help, the federal government has introduced measures including changes to the ArriveCAN app.

Also, Air Canada is cancelling some flights to reduce travel volumes and improve service for passengers.

Soon new rules for flight refunds will come into effect that will require airlines to provide travellers with a refund or rebooking when there's a flight cancellation or a delay that's outside the airline's control.

If you're looking for travel inspiration, here are the costs of flights with Air Canada, WestJet, Swoop and Flair Airlines to some of Canada's most Googled international destinations!

Paris

Air Canada

Price: $813, one way

When: August 30, 2022, from Toronto Pearson International Airport

WestJet

Price: $817, one way

When: August 30, 2022, from Toronto Pearson International Airport

Cancun

Air Canada

Price: $452, one way

When: September 12, 2022, from Vancouver International Airport

WestJet

Price: $455, one way

When: September 12, 2022, from Vancouver International Airport

Swoop

Price: $249, one way

When: September 3, 2022, from Toronto Pearson International Airport

Flair

Price: $189, one way

When: September 3, 2022, from Region of Waterloo International Airport

London

Air Canada

Price: $656, one way

When: September 20, 2022, from Calgary International Airport

WestJet

Price: $326, one way

When: September 20, 2022, from Calgary International Airport

Rome

Air Canada

Price: $902, one way

When: August 25, 2022, from Toronto Pearson International Airport

WestJet

Price: $499, one way

When: August 25, 2022, from Toronto Pearson International Airport

Miami

Air Canada

Price: $245, one way

When: August 29, 2022, from Vancouver International Airport

WestJet

Price: $541, one way

When: August 29, 2022, from Vancouver International Airport

LA

Air Canada

Price: $216, one way

When: September 15, 2022, from Vancouver International Airport

WestJet

Price: $163, one way

When: September 15, 2022, from Vancouver International Airport

Flair

Price: $108.56, one way

When: September 15, 2022, from Vancouver International Airport

Athens

Air Canada

Price: $877, one way

When: September 27, 2022, from Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport

WestJet

Price: $538, one way

When: September 27, 2022, from Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport

Orlando

Air Canada

Price: $262, one way

When: August 31, 2022, from Toronto Pearson International Airport

WestJet

Price: $335, one way

When: August 31, 2022, from Toronto Pearson International Airport

Swoop

Price: $128.99, one way

When: August 30, 2022, from Toronto Pearson International Airport

Punta Cana

Air Canada

Price: $405, one way

When: September 8, 2022, from Toronto Pearson International Airport

WestJet

Price: $605, one way

When: September 8, 2022, from Toronto Pearson International Airport

Swoop

Price: $159

When: September 7, 2022, from Toronto Pearson International Airport

Nassau

Air Canada

Price: $544, one way

When: August 8, 2022, from Calgary International Airport

WestJet

Price: $338, one way

When: August 8, 2022, from Calgary International Airport

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

