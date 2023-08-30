Google Flights Can Now Help You Get Cheaper Plane Tickets By Telling You When To Book
You could save a ton of cash on flights!
Air travel can be pretty pricey and while there are many hacks out there to bag cheap flights, Google Flights has just introduced a few new features that could make the process so much easier.
In a blog post on August 28, 2023, Google announced it is adding some new features to Google Flights to help travellers get cheaper tickets.
Starting this week, Google Flights will be rolling out a new feature that will give insights on when the cheapest time to book a specific route will be.
"For searches with reliable trend data, you’ll now see when prices have typically been lowest to book your chosen dates and destination," the company said.
So if you're looking to book a trip, Google Flights will tell you if flights are cheaper than usual, a typical price, or higher than usual. Using that information, you can decide if you want to book or wait based on that information and it could help save you a ton of cash.
The company is also introducing a price tracking feature that will notify you if prices drop significantly. You can either track specific dates if you have any big occasions coming up, or select to be notified for any day if your travel plans are more flexible so you can get the best price on flights.
In addition, Google Flights has introduced a pilot program in the U.S. where certain flights will be marked with a price guarantee if they don't believe that flight prices will drop any lower.
If the price does drop, Google will pay back the difference via Google Pay so you'll still be able to secure the cheapest price on that route.
So if you have any big travel plans coming up, Google Flights might just be the best place to find cheap tickets.