6 Travel Sites For Finding Cheap Plane Tickets From Canada, Besides Google Flights
Including lesser-known sites with great deals. ✈️
It's no secret that travelling can cost a pretty penny — using a travel search engine can help you find cheap flights from Canada and score great travel deals by comparing multiple airlines all at once.
While many will be familiar with Google Flights, there's a host of other travel sites out there that Canadians can use to find cheap flights, including platforms that compare deals online and sites that alert users to price drops.
You can find deals from multiple cities in Canada, putting that dream vacation slightly more within reach. Ready to book the flight? Here are six travel sites you'll want to have on your radar to score cheap flights and vacation deals.
Next Departure
The Next Departure App.
Details: Next Departure is an app that alerts users about flight deals from Canada.
The app finds find deals from Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal. You can set your departure point in the app to see deals from your departure city.
The company says it "scours" the web to find hidden deals, unadvertised sales and mistakes in fare prices that can save users at least 40% compared to "average prices."
It will notify users of deals and price changes and direct them to the booking site, which is usually the airline or an online travel agency.
The app is free to download and use, although there is a premium option that gets subscribers access to more deals.
Skyscanner
Skyscanner.
Details: Skyscanner is a travel search engine that finds users the "best flight deals to everywhere, from anywhere."
On Skyscanner's website, you can input your departure location, destination (city, country or airport), dates of travel and cabin class and compare flight prices from multiple airlines all at once.
If you're flexible, you can search the whole month, rather than specific dates, to see when would be the cheapest time to travel.
If you want to travel but you're flexible on where, you can also search "everywhere" to see the cheapest destinations from your departure city.
If you download Skyscanner's app, you can also get alerts sent straight to your phone and be notified when prices change.
To get even more deals, you can use Skyscanner's Savings Generator to find out the best time to book your flight and the cheapest day to travel.
When you input the city you're travelling from, your destination, and your month of travel, the Savings Generator can tell you the cheapest week to travel (and how much you can save by travelling at this time), the cheapest and most expensive day of the week to fly, and exactly how many weeks out you should book your trip.
YYZ Deals
YYZ Deals.
Details: YYZ Deals is a site that helps "millions of Canadians spot and book truly amazing travel deals" and has a Facebook group that claims to be Canada's largest Facebook group for the discussion of travel.
The site highlights low-cost flight deals from Toronto. For instance, a recent post on the site alerts users that WestJet has dropped prices of some November flights from Toronto to Antigua & Barbuda down to $376 roundtrip.
The alerts include information on when to travel and how to book, usually directing readers to a travel search engine like Skyscanner or Kayak with dates to input to score the best deals.
The founder of the site, Chris Myden, is the CEO of Ydeals, a "company dedicated to building innovative travel search technology," which also has local sites for other Canadian cities, including Calgary, Montreal, Vancouver and Winnipeg.
Momondo
Travel search engine Momondo.
Details: Momondo is a global travel search site that finds and compares the best offers on flights, hotels, car rentals and vacation packages.
You can input your departure location, your destination and dates of travel to get a breakdown of the cheapest trip and the "best" trip, which looks at the best trade-off between price and convenience.
Similar to other travel search engines, you can input your departure city and select "everywhere" as the destination if you're looking to find the cheapest location.
You can also select "weekend" or "month," rather than specific travel dates, to get an idea of the cheapest time to fly.
KAYAK
KAYAK's Best Time To Travel tool.
Details: KAYAK is a travel search engine that allows you to compare flight deals from hundreds of travel sites all at once.
By inputting your departure city, destination and dates of travel, you can get a breakdown of the cheapest airfare, as well as the quickest flights and "best" flights based on their duration, number of stops and price.
You can also search all destinations if you're not sure where to go, as well as search for less specific dates of travel if you have some flexibility.
You can also use KAYAK's new Best Time To Travel tool to get information on the best time to visit your destination (in terms of weather, busyness and cost) and the optimal time to book.
Priceline
Travel website Priceline.
Details: Priceline operates similarly to other travel search engines, but with some additional handy features.
The website offers a clear way to see the best times to fly when booking your travel, with a colour-coded calendar showing the cheapest times to fly.
Once you've inputted your destination, departure city and dates of travel, Priceline highlights the cheapest flights as well as early-bird flights and those with fewer stops.
Conveniently, you can book directly through Priceline. Once you've selected your flights, Priceline will tell you any applicable policies (for refunds) and how much baggage is included. You'll then be directed to select your seats, input your passenger information and pay.
If you're flexible on when you want to travel, Priceline's Express Deals simply show the take-off times as "morning" or "night" and hide specific details of the airline you'll be flying with until travel is booked while offering you a cheaper deal.
