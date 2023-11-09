10 Cheap Places To Visit From Canada This Winter & How To Find The Best Time To Book Flights
Dreaming of some winter travel? You don't have to break the bank — there are plenty of destinations with cheap flights from Canada that you can book for some time away.
KAYAK has revealed some of the cheapest places to travel from Canada this holiday season, as well as tips for the best time to book flights.
According to the travel search engine, flight prices for international travel over the December holidays are down 10% compared to prices in 2022, meaning those who are planning some last-minute trips can actually score a great deal.
The airline compiled a list of the top budget-friendly destinations to fly to from Canada, with cityscapes and warm-weather locations perfect for a winter break.
Number one on the list is New York, with average airfare from Canada ringing up at $532.
However, depending on where you're travelling from, this price could be even cheaper. Using KAYAK's Best Time To Travel tool, you can find out that travelling from Toronto to New York for a seven-day trip has average flight prices of $305-339 between November and December.
The tool can also tell you the best time to travel, and the days to actually take your trip for the best deals on flights, best weather, and the fewest crowds.
According to the tool, if you're planning a trip from Toronto to New York, ideally, you'll want to travel in November.
"With flight prices at a sweet spot of $305 CAD, temperatures around a cozy 9°C, and fewer tourists, you'll get more Big Apple for your buck," it says.
Other destinations with cheap flights from Canada include Los Angeles, California, with average airfare costing $587, and Las Vegas, Nevada, with average airfare of $598.
Cheap places to travel from Canada
The full list of budget-friendly destinations to visit from Canada this holiday season is as follows:
- New York, NY - $532 average airfare
- Los Angeles, CA - $587 average airfare
- Las Vegas, NV - $598 average airfare
- Tampa, FL - $642 average airfare
- Orlando, FL - $697 average airfare
- Fort Lauderdale, FL - $752 average airfare
- Miami, FL - $843 average airfare
- Cancún, Mexico - $865 average airfare
- Punta Cana, Dominican Republic - $1,025 average airfare
- Maui, HI - $1,041 average airfare
