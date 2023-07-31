Canada Is Getting A New Airline & You Can Score Cheap Flights To The Caribbean
Save some cash on your next vacation!
If you're looking to book a sunny vacation, Canadians are about to have even more options at their fingertips as a new airline is launching later this year with cheap flights to the Caribbean and so many spots in South and Central America.
Arajet, a low-cost airline hailing from the Dominican Republic, is starting services from Toronto Pearson Airport and Montreal Pierre Elliott Trudeau Airport to Santo Domingo Airport later this year and the flights are super affordable.
Flights from Pearson Airport to Santo Domingo will be operating from October 24, 2023 and services will be running four times a week on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Flights start from just under $220 one-way.
Travellers heading out from Montreal will be able to fly Arajet from November 7, with flights also operating on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays to Santo Domingo, starting from $210 one-way.
Once you arrive, you can spend some time exploring the stunning city of Santo Domingo and its historic neighbourhood of Colonial City, a UNESCO World Heritage Site packed with a maze of narrow streets and stunning architecture.
You can also take some time to travel out to some of the Dominican Republic's white sand beaches along the island's coast at the resort town of Punta Cana or to the beautiful Saona Island.
Not only will Canadians be able to travel affordably to the Dominican Republic, Santo Domingo is also a huge hub for Arajet, with connections through the airport to 20 different destinations across South and Central America and the Caribbean.
Arajet has connecting flights to destinations such as Mexico City, Cancun, Guatemala, Sao Paulo, Lima, Aruba and more so the launch in Canada will mean there are so many new travel destinations to add to your bucket list.