Flair Just Added Cheap Flights From Canada & Tickets To Sunny Destinations Start At $39
Escaping the snow is so affordable!
Canada may still be in the peak of summer, but it's only a matter of time before the inevitable return of cold weather and snow.
If just the thought of winter is enough to make you shudder, you're in luck as Flair Airlines has just added a ton of cheap flights to sunny locations to its winter schedule so Canadians can start planning an escape from the cold.
The "ultra-low fare" Flair Airlines has added a ton of affordable new routes to warmer climates from airports all over Canada including Edmonton, Vancouver, Montreal, Kitchener-Waterloo, London, Winnipeg, Windsor, Saint John and Victoria.
Flights from these airports will be running to some truly sizzling locations including Cancun, Orlando and Las Vegas for the perfect antidote to the winter blues.
Best of all, one-way fares start from as low as $39 including taxes and fees so you can plan a winter trip without dropping as much cash as you'd think for flights.
From October 29, 2023, Flair Airlines flights will be operating from Edmonton to Cancun daily and seats start from $159 one-way so getting to a glorious white sandy beach is well within reach.
If spending time at some of the world's most iconic theme parks is a dream, Canadians will also be able to take advantage of flights from Windsor to Orlando twice weekly from January 21, 2024, and seats will start at just $59 one-way.
For those looking to party, flights from Victoria to Las Vegas will be running twice a week from February 16, 2024, and tickets can be bought for as low as $39 one way.
So depending on your preferred winter vacation spot, Flair Airlines has a ton of new options for Canadians to take advantage of.