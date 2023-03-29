Canada's New Low-Cost Airline Is Offering Cheap Flights To Europe For Under $200 This Summer
Start packing! A new low-cost airline in Canada is offering cheap flights to Europe this summer, and you won't want to miss out on the deals.
Play Airlines, a new budget airline coming to Canada, has flights to Europe for under $200, and you can book a flight overseas for less than the cost of groceries.
While Canada has quite a few low-cost airlines already, what sets Play apart is its European service — while other carriers like Flair Airlines and Swoop offer similar cheap flights, so far, no other Canadian budget airline offers low-cost flights to Europe.
Unlike other major airlines, Play offers "no-frills service," meaning you don't have to pay more for things like magazines, Wi-Fi, and entertainment and can instead put that money towards your trip.
According to a press release shared with Narcity, Play will be adding Amerstam to its list of European destinations available to Canadian travellers.
Currently, travellers can fly from Canada to 31 European cities, including destinations in Greece, the U.K., Italy, Portugal, France, Iceland and, now, the Netherlands with the addition of Amsterdam.
The airline's inaugural flights are set to take off from John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport in June 2023.
Flights to Amsterdam, specifically, will begin on June 22 and will land at Schiphol Airport.
Tickets can be booked online now, and no promo code is necessary to take advantage of the deals.
Ticket prices are probably less than what you'd spend on groceries right now, with a flight from Toronto to Amsterdam coming in at $192 one way.
There are also cheap flights to other popular tourist destinations, like Athens, Greece, (Mamma Mia!- inspired summer, anyone?) for as low as $349 and Venice, Italy, for as cheap as $266, one way.
