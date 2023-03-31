Flair Airlines Is Having A Massive Sale On Flights & The Cheapest Ticket Rings Up At Under $9
Thinking of booking some summer travel? You're in luck! Flair Airlines is having a network-wide sale, and you can find so many cheap flights from Canada to tons of sunny destinations.
With the promotion, there are super cheap air tickets available, with the lowest price ringing up at less than $9!
Coming just ahead of April Fools' Day, Flair Airlines reassures travellers that this sale is "no joke."
The low-cost airline is offering 25% off the base fare on flights across its network, and the deals are available to book right now.
With Flair's sale, flights from Thunder Bay to Toronto, already a typically inexpensive route with Flair, end up costing as low as $8.76 one-way, which is probably less than what you'd spend on lunch.
Other super-cheap deals from the Canadian airline include one-way flights from Vancouver to Kelowna for $12.94 and Abbotsford to Calgary for as low as $16.13.
If you're looking to travel between eastern Canada and the West Coast, flights from Toronto to Vancouver come in at just $78 one-way with the sale.
You can also get a discount on flights to international destinations including Cancun, Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta in Mexico, aka the perfect spots for a sunny vacation.
Flair Airlines also flies to a number of U.S. destinations, including Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Palm Springs, California, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York and Phoenix, Arizona, so you can also get a deal on trips south of the border.
The sale is on now until April 3, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. MT (or 1:59 a.m. ET on April 4).
Travel can be booked for dates up until June 15, 2023, although there are some blackout dates in May. To get the discount, use the promo code nojoke25 when booking on Flair's website.
